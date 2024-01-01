CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! RXBAR WILL PAY YOU TO RELOCATE YOUR COUCH THIS WINTER. SIGN THE BAR THE COUCH PLEDGE.

Take the pledge to enter for a chance to win $2,500 to cover the cost of moving and storing a couch and purchasing new home gym equipment. Plus, winners receive a year's supply of RXBAR bars.

CHICAGO, Jan. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the cold winter months, the couch is the epitome of warmth and coziness and sometimes tempts us away from staying active. Conquering the comfort of the couch is the first step toward achieving any fitness goals, which is why RXBAR® is turning this common excuse into a New Year's challenge. Fans willing to take the Bar the Couch Pledge will be entered for a chance to win.

RXBAR® will cover the costs of you relocating your couch this winter and pay for your new gym equipment. (PRNewswire)

This unexpected challenge takes No B.S. to a new level, brought to life in your social feeds by a team of RXBAR enthusiasts: Kale Salad , Dudette With A Sign , Allie Bennett and Selena Trevino . Simply take the pledge to relocate your couch for 30 days, and you'll be entered for the chance to win $2,500 to cover the cost of moving, storage and new home gym equipment. Winners will also receive a year's supply of RXBAR bars with simple ingredients to keep you fueled up to perform your best.

"In the spirit of No B.S., the RXBAR Bar the Couch Pledge is a fun way to bring the possibilities of a couch-free lifestyle to our fans and see what they can accomplish," said Eileen Flaherty, Director, Brand Marketing, RXBAR. "We are thrilled to work with our team of influencers to launch this 30-day challenge and can't wait to see how fans nationwide will be inspired move the couch and get moving."

Starting January 4 through January 14, 2024, you can take the Bar the Couch Pledge at RXBARBarTheCouch.com for a chance to win. No purchase necessary.

Keep up with what RXBAR has coming next. Follow the journey on Instagram , TikTok , and RXBAR.com.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.Kellanova.com for more information.

ABBREVIATED RULES. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia and are eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry. Begins 1/4/24 at 12:00:00 PM (ET) and ends 1/14/24 at 11:59:59 AM (ET). For details on how to enter and/or for complete Official Rules, go to https://www.RXBARBarTheCouch.com. Entry is free. See complete Official Rules for details. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellanova, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

Kellanova (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kellanova