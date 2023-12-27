S&P CORELOGIC CASE-SHILLER INDEX ACCELERATES IN OCTOBER

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today released the latest results for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, the leading measure of U.S. home prices. Data released today for October 2023 show that 11 of the 20 major metro markets reported month-over-month price increases. More than 27 years of history are available for the data series and can be accessed in full by going to www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/index-family/indicators/sp-corelogic-case-shiller.
YEAR-OVER-YEAR
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported a 4.8% annual change in October, up from a 4% change in the previous month. The 10-City Composite showed an increase of 5.7%, up from a 4.8% increase in the previous month. The 20-City Composite posted a year-over-year increase of 4.9%, up from a 3.9% increase in the previous month. Detroit reported the highest year-over-year gain among the 20 cities with an 8.1% increase in October, followed again by San Diego with a 7.2% increase. Portland fell 0.6% and remained the only city reporting lower prices in October versus a year ago.
The chart on the following page compares year-over-year returns of different housing price ranges (tiers) for San Diego.
MONTH-OVER-MONTH
Before seasonal adjustment, the U.S. National Index and10-City Composite, posted 0.2% month-over-month increases in October, while the 20-City composite posted 0.1% increase.
After seasonal adjustment, the U.S. National Index, the 10-City and 20-City Composites each posted month-over-month increases of 0.6%.
ANALYSIS
"U.S. home prices accelerated at their fastest annual rate of the year in October," says Brian D. Luke, Head of Commodities, Real & Digital assets at S&P DJI. "Our National Composite rose by 0.2% in October, marking nine consecutive monthly gains and the strongest national growth rate since 2022."
"Detroit kept pace as the fastest growing market for the second month in a row, registering an 8.1% annual gain. San Diego maintained the second spot with 7.2% annual gains, following by New York with a 7.1% gain. We are experiencing broad based home price appreciation across the country, with steady gains seen in nineteen of twenty cities. This month's report reflects trendline growth compared to historical returns and little disparity among cities and regions."
"Each of our 10-city, 20-city and National Index, remain at all-time highs, with 8 of 20 cities registering all-time highs (Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Detroit, Charlotte, New York and Cleveland). While Portland remains slightly down compared to last year's gains, Phoenix and Las Vegas have flipped to year over year gains. The Midwest and the Northeast region are fastest growing markets, while the Southwest and West regions have lagged other regions for over a year. A solid, if unspectacular report, this month's index reflects a rising tide across nearly all markets."
"Home prices leaned into the highest mortgage rates recorded in this market cycle and continued to push higher. With mortgage rates easing and the Federal Reserve guiding toward a slightly more accommodative stance, homeowners may be poised to see more appreciation."
Table 1 below shows the housing boom/bust peaks and troughs for the three composites along with the current levels and percentage changes from the peaks and troughs.
2006 Peak
2012 Trough
Current
Index
Level
Date
Level
Date
From Peak
Level
From Trough
From Peak
National
184.61
Jul-06
134.00
Feb-12
-27.4 %
312.95
133.5 %
69.5 %
20-City
206.52
Jul-06
134.07
Mar-12
-35.1 %
319.00
137.9 %
54.5 %
10-City
226.29
Jun-06
146.45
Mar-12
-35.3 %
333.71
127.9 %
47.5 %
Table 2 below summarizes the results for October 2023. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices could be revised for the prior 24 months, based on the receipt of additional source data.
October 2023
October/September
September/August
1-Year
Metropolitan Area
Level
Change (%)
Change (%)
Change (%)
Atlanta
242.03
0.2 %
0.1 %
5.3 %
Boston
323.56
0.3 %
0.5 %
6.6 %
Charlotte
270.43
0.3 %
0.5 %
6.0 %
Chicago
198.47
0.2 %
0.3 %
6.9 %
Cleveland
183.69
0.2 %
0.3 %
6.4 %
Dallas
294.28
-0.3 %
-0.1 %
1.2 %
Denver
314.86
-0.6 %
-0.3 %
1.6 %
Detroit
182.55
0.3 %
0.7 %
8.1 %
Las Vegas
284.04
0.3 %
0.6 %
0.1 %
Los Angeles
419.90
0.4 %
0.2 %
6.1 %
Miami
427.22
0.6 %
0.6 %
6.7 %
Minneapolis
236.39
-0.3 %
-0.4 %
2.8 %
New York
293.42
0.5 %
0.6 %
7.1 %
Phoenix
326.03
0.6 %
0.5 %
0.9 %
Portland
322.37
-0.9 %
-0.4 %
-0.6 %
San Diego
418.82
-0.1 %
0.0 %
7.2 %
San Francisco
347.86
-0.6 %
0.1 %
1.6 %
Seattle
368.87
-0.5 %
-0.5 %
1.5 %
Tampa
382.83
0.0 %
0.5 %
2.3 %
Washington
313.31
-0.3 %
0.1 %
4.7 %
Composite-10
333.71
0.2 %
0.3 %
5.7 %
Composite-20
319.00
0.1 %
0.2 %
4.9 %
U.S. National
312.95
0.2 %
0.3 %
4.8 %
Table 3 below shows a summary of the monthly changes using the seasonally adjusted (SA) and non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) data. Since its launch in early 2006, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices have published, and the markets have followed and reported on, the non-seasonally adjusted data set used in the headline indices. For analytical purposes, S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes a seasonally adjusted data set covered in the headline indices, as well as for the 17 of 20 markets with tiered price indices and the five condo markets that are tracked.
September/August Change (%)
Metropolitan Area
NSA
SA
NSA
SA
Atlanta
0.2 %
0.7 %
0.1 %
0.6 %
Boston
0.3 %
1.0 %
0.5 %
0.9 %
Charlotte
0.3 %
0.7 %
0.5 %
0.8 %
Chicago
0.2 %
0.7 %
0.3 %
0.6 %
Cleveland
0.2 %
0.6 %
0.3 %
0.9 %
Dallas
-0.3 %
0.3 %
-0.1 %
0.7 %
Denver
-0.6 %
0.4 %
-0.3 %
0.5 %
Detroit
0.3 %
1.2 %
0.7 %
1.3 %
Las Vegas
0.3 %
0.9 %
0.6 %
1.4 %
Los Angeles
0.4 %
0.7 %
0.2 %
0.6 %
Miami
0.6 %
0.9 %
0.6 %
1.0 %
Minneapolis
-0.3 %
0.2 %
-0.4 %
0.2 %
New York
0.5 %
0.5 %
0.6 %
0.8 %
Phoenix
0.6 %
1.1 %
0.5 %
1.1 %
Portland
-0.9 %
-0.1 %
-0.4 %
0.1 %
San Diego
-0.1 %
0.5 %
0.0 %
0.8 %
San Francisco
-0.6 %
0.5 %
0.1 %
1.0 %
Seattle
-0.5 %
0.4 %
-0.5 %
0.8 %
Tampa
0.0 %
0.3 %
0.5 %
0.7 %
Washington
-0.3 %
0.2 %
0.1 %
0.8 %
Composite-10
0.2 %
0.6 %
0.3 %
0.7 %
Composite-20
0.1 %
0.6 %
0.2 %
0.7 %
U.S. National
0.2 %
0.6 %
0.3 %
0.7 %
