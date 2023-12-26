Big Blue Marble Academy Inspires Generosity in Little Learners

Big Blue Marble Academy Focuses on Growing Big Hearts Through Research-Based Curriculum

ATLANTA, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, a leader in early childhood education with 68 schools around the country, focuses on instilling the value of generosity through programming all year round, with special emphasis on the topic during the holiday season.

Practicing generosity is an integral component of Big Blue Marble Academy's Heart Project service learning curriculum, which recently came to life with their Season of Giving initiative. Over the past few months, little learners at Big Blue Marble Academy collected toys, placed them in special boxes, and sent these heartfelt packages to children living in distant parts of the world and within their own neighborhoods. The goal is to ensure that every child, regardless of geography, experiences the joy of receiving a gift and at the heart of this initiative is the belief that generosity is a foundational virtue that can shape children into compassionate, charitable, and giving adults. Research shows that when generosity feels personal and gratifying for everyone involved, children are more likely to develop into individuals who care about others and contribute positively to their communities.

"We believe that teaching children about generosity goes beyond the immediate act of giving," stated Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "It is about fostering a mindset that extends into adulthood, creating a society where kindness and empathy thrive. Our students will not only understand the joy of giving but also experience the impact of their kindness on children in need."

This focus on generosity aligns with the Big Blue Marble Academy's broader mission of cultivating compassionate, charitable, and globally-minded individuals through their whole-child-focused global curriculum. By actively instilling their generosity, children will create stronger connections with their peers and contribute to building a happier and more interconnected global society.

For more information about Big Blue Marble Academy, please visit bbmacademy.com .

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 68 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

View original content:

SOURCE Big Blue Marble Academy