Massage Envy Announces Scholarship Sweepstakes Winners

Eight monthly winners to receive $2,500 scholarship to attend massage school of their choice

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skin care, today announced the winners drawn in October under the Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists.

Eight scholarship winners will be awarded each month from October 2023 through January 2025 with a $2,500 scholarship. By the end of January 2025, Massage Envy will have awarded 128 scholarships totaling $320,000.

The October 2023 sweepstakes winners are:

Octavia C.

Wandra E.

Lynn K.

Shala M.

Molly C.

Linda B.

Britsy M.

Shelby D.

"Massage Envy is thrilled to announce the first round of our scholarship winners as we enter the new sweepstakes cycle," said Beth Stiller, CEO, Massage Envy. "These individuals will be given the opportunity to make a difference in the massage therapy industry, and we're proud to be a part of their educational journey."

To be eligible to enter for a chance to win a scholarship, entrants must be of legal age in their state. Entrants only need to enter once. To learn more about the scholarship program or to enter, please go to www.massageenvy.com/scholarship. Scholarship recipients do not have to work at a Massage Envy franchised location upon graduation from massage school.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. residents, 18+ (residents of AL & NE who must be 19+ or residents of MS who must be 21+) and have not been confirmed as a winner in a Massage Envy Sweepstakes in the last twenty-four months as of date of entry. See Official Rules at massageenvy.com/scholarship for entry periods, odds, prize description, limitations, and complete details. Sweepstakes begins September 1, 2023, and ends December 31, 2024. Sponsor: Massage Envy Franchising, LLC, 14350 N 87th St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 200 million massages and skin care services. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com or follow us on Instagram, X and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

