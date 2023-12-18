Welcome to the Michelob ULTRA Country Club! Michelob ULTRA Returns to Topgolf and Invites Fans to the Most Epic Party in Las Vegas

Welcome to the Michelob ULTRA Country Club! Michelob ULTRA Returns to Topgolf and Invites Fans to the Most Epic Party in Las Vegas

In celebration of the Big Game, the Michelob ULTRA Country Club powered by TCL will provide fans with a night full of can't-miss experiences and live performances by Lil Wayne, T-Pain and more. Get your tickets today!

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand, Michelob ULTRA, the brand that celebrates living an active and balanced lifestyle, will transform Topgolf into an unforgettable experience for the second year in a row. The Michelob ULTRA Country Club powered by TCL, the official TV partner of the NFL, will be a night full of entertainment, sports and culture that proves the moments that are most worth it live at the intersection of an active life and a social life.

On Saturday, February 10, Michelob ULTRA is hosting the hottest party in Las Vegas, providing guests with an exclusive night of golf and music in the country's largest Topgolf. The night will feature performances and appearances by some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment, including Lil Wayne, T-Pain and more to be announced soon.

Join the club today! Starting December 18, guests can purchase tickets to the Michelob ULTRA Country Club by visiting https://www.michelobultra.com/ultracountryclub .

Building off of the success from last year, Michelob ULTRA and Topgolf are rewriting the rules for a party experience by providing fans with a unique blend of sports, entertainment and culture in a way that only Michelob ULTRA can. Here's what guests can expect at the Michelob ULTRA Country Club:

Live performances by Grammy award-winning performers, Lil Wayne and T-Pain, across two stages throughout the 3,000-person venue

A star-studded guest list with appearances from A-list celebrities, Hall of Fame athletes and more

An all-star celebrity golf shoot-out for the ages

All-inclusive, premium food & drinks (including Michelob ULTRA, of course) for all ticketed guests and golf bay reservations served from 7 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. PT

Big giveaways, including the opportunity to win a new 98" TCL big screen TV

Plus, many more immersive experiences and surprises!

"We're thrilled to bring the much-anticipated Michelob ULTRA Country Club to Topgolf Las Vegas during the biggest weekend of the year," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. "By combining the perfect setting with an incredible line-up of artists, hosts and special guest appearances, we'll create what will truly be a unique experience that seamlessly blends being active with enjoyment, which is something only Michelob ULTRA could deliver."

Cash App is an official sponsor of the Michelob ULTRA Country Club. Starting in mid-January, Cash App Visa Card holders will be able to receive 58% off of their general admission ticket when they purchase with their Cash App Card, limit two tickets per customer, while supplies last.

For tickets and to learn more about joining the Michelob ULTRA Country Club visit https://www.michelobultra.com/ultracountryclub or follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook , X , Instagram and YouTube .

