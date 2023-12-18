Truist announces fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call details

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) will report fourth-quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers and Chief Financial Officer Mike Maguire will host a conference call to review the company's financial results at 8 a.m. ET.

Investors can access the live earnings call by webcast or dial-in as follows:

https://app.webinar.net/rgaR7bgpWvJ

1-877-883-0383, passcode 4549529

The news release and presentation materials will be available at ir.truist.com under "Events & Presentations." A replay of the call will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $543 billion as of September 30, 2023. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

