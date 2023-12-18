BJ60 Expands its Presence in Dubai with "Xide of Delight" Launch Event

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 15th, BAIC hosted a launch event at Kempinski The Palm, marking the official launch of the BJ60 in the global market. The launch event attracted over 150 individuals, including representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Dubai, members of the UAE royal family, and renowned medias from the Middle East. The event radiated energy and anticipation, with guests offering commendations for the BJ60's innovative design and cutting-edge technology.

“Xide of Delight” Launch Event (PRNewswire)

The Consul General of China in Dubai, H.E. Li Xuhang extended warm congratulations to BAIC. Having personally experienced the BJ60, H.E. Li spoke highly of the vehicle and was impressed by the performance, design, and innovation of the BJ60. H.E. Li also emphasized the significance of this launch for further enhancing the presence and reputation of the Chinese automobile industry in the UAE market, and also played a positive role in the economic and cultural exchanges between China and Arab countries.

"This event not only exemplifies Dubai's dynamic nature but also our deep commitment to fostering strong economic and commercial connections between the UAE and China." H.E Marwan Alshaali, Chairman & Founder of Al Shaali Moto expressed in his speech.

The trade relationship between China and the Middle East has a rich history spanning over two thousand years. Chinese individuals began engaging in visits and trade with Middle Eastern friends through the overland Silk Road and the maritime Spice Route.

As one of China's leading automotive companies, BAIC has actively entered the Middle Eastern market since its establishment and has been prioritizing the Middle East as a crucial strategic market. "That is why we have selected the Middle East as the primary overseas launch market for our flagship new product, the BJ60." Nanhua, YANG, the Executive Director & CEO of BAIC INTL, stated in his speech.

BAIC's launch event also let media representatives captivated. The innovative and stylish design of this model is undoubtedly a standout feature, leaving a lasting impression on all who witnessed its unveiling.

From its exterior design to interior features, the BJ60 exudes a unique charm that perfectly resonates with Dubai's high-end taste.

With its outstanding off-road capabilities including part-time four-wheel drive, three differential locks, 1-12 grade crawl control system, and non-load-bearing body structure, the BJ60 ensures excellent performance in off-road conditions. On the other hand, its urban comfort features such as the four-wheel independent suspension system, spacious interior, ADAS, and incredibly quiet cabin create a tranquil and comfortable driving experience in the city. The BJ60 perfectly combines off-road capability with high-quality urban driving, providing the best experience in different conditions.

BAIC has always adhered to a user-centric brand philosophy, providing consumers with a driving experience and service beyond expectations through its unique brand elements and well-defined mission. Recognizing the needs of the target consumers, BAIC positions its brand mission as "Make beautiful life within reach," aiming to offer a beautiful and practical lifestyle for challengers, pragmatists, and sharers. Rooted in the brand's core value of "RELIABLE," BAIC focuses on details in the design, establishing deep relationships with users through emotional resonance. BAIC is not just an automobile manufacturer but a brand dedicated to innovation and caring for user needs. In the multicultural city of Dubai, the BAIC brand philosophy emphasizes cultural inspiration, integrating oriental confidence, warmth, and unique style into product design, aligning with the diverse culture of Dubai.

With a global presence in 49 countries and regions, BAIC has already made a mark in the global market with well-received products and services. BAIC's global influence has been steadily deepening.

This year has witnessed a series of breakthroughs for BAIC, with successful market launches in several countries worldwide. The X55II has been introduced in several South American countries, including Argentina, Ecuador, Mexico, Chile, Peru, etc. Additionally, in Poland, BAIC recently (11th November) debuted three new models: X35, X55II, and ALL NEW X7, thereby expanding its footprint in the European market. As the company continues to broaden its market reach, BAIC remains dedicated to its core values, always prioritizing innovation, customer satisfaction, and responsible corporate practices. The "Xide of Delight" Launch Event is not just a product launch but a new chapter created by BAIC and the Dubai market.

