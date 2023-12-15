MASTER METER, AQUASIGHT FORGE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO DELIVER AI-POWERED ANALYTICS TO WATER UTILITIES

Scalable platform integration between Master Meter's Harmony® Encore™ software and Aquasight's AURA™ to enable Smart Water Networks

MANSFIELD, Texas, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Meter, a world leader in water measurement solutions and services, has announced a new partnership with Aquasight, a global leader in intelligent water solutions across the entire water cycle. Through this partnership, Aquasight's smart water management platform, AURA™, will integrate with Master Meter's Harmony Encore Meter Data Management (MDM) system to deliver AI-powered analytics that will enable water utilities to proactively identify and respond to anomalies, inefficiencies, and vulnerabilities in their distribution systems.

"Unlike other industries, the water and wastewater industry is not well known for partnerships and still relies on an 'own and run' mind-set," said Mahesh Lunani, Founder and CEO of Aquasight. "The future is about creating winning partnerships with joint capabilities that benefit the end customer. This partnership is rooted in a genuine interest to significantly accelerate digital transformation and I am quite excited about that possibility."

With built-in visualization, streaming analytics and artificial intelligence, AURA merges pressures, flows, water quality, GIS, hydraulic models, and smart meter data for holistic water distribution system management. AURA's predictive tools guide system and meter maintenance, identify pressure anamolies, quantify water loss, detect leaks, provide early warning on water quality, and create risk based asset management workflows.

"We are thrilled to further enhance our Harmony Encore MDM software with AURA integration to unlock new dimensions of capability and performance," said Avi Azaria, Master Meter's VP of Products. "AURA's predictive insights coupled with Harmony Encore's exceptionally intuitive user experience for managing, reporting, and analyzing meter data will revolutionize how water utilities manage their systems."

About Master Meter

Master Meter is a subsidiary of Israel-based Arad LTD, a world leader in the field of water measurement solutions and services. Master Meter's smart measurement technologies span across 40 countries with over 10 million endpoints in use today across North America. Whether serving small rural populations or major metropolitan areas, delivering water only, or provisioning combination utilities, Master Meter's vast sales presence and partner network ensures a personalized, attentive service to ensure utility needs are met, and expectations exceeded. Visit www.mastermeter.com to learn more.

About Aquasight

Founded in 2015, Aquasight is at the forefront of Intelligent Water Solutions globally. With a unique artificial intelligence infrastructure, they cater to the entire water cycle. This system is operational in over 120 communities, offering six adaptable, plug-and-play solutions. It's designed to effortlessly scale to any county, city, or township, independent of size or operational area. Visit aquasight.io to learn more.

