"YOU DROVE IT HOW FAR?" -- MITSUBISHI OWNERS TOUT MORE THAN 300,000 MILES OF CONFIDENCE, RELIABILITY, AND VALUE

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) constantly draws inspiration from the stories of its loyal customers. In the past two months, MMNA received notes from two proud owners of high-mileage Mitsubishi SUVs, sharing their satisfaction and pride with their vehicles. Meet Amy Butterworth and Letha Grubb, both grandmothers and owners of Mitsubishis that have recently surpassed 300,000 miles and continue to serve their owners faithfully.

Grandmother proudly proclaims the confidence-inspiring value and reliability of her high-mileage Mitsubishi vehicle (PRNewswire)

Butterworth of Tennessee has owned her 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander from new. She claims the Outlander had just 13 miles on the odometer when she purchased it from Gossett Mitsubishi in Memphis, Tennessee. In an interview, Butterworth said, "I went looking for a new car back then, and I was looking for a Jeep Wrangler or something. I was just about ready to sign the papers, and I turned around and saw the Mitsubishi sitting there. I said, 'Wait, a minute what kinda car is that?' The salesperson told me what it was, and I said, 'Let me test drive that one.' So, I did and just fell in love with it."

Butterworth continued, "I wasn't expecting it to last this long, but it has. We replaced the radiator fan along the way, but other than that all I've had done was tires, and I've not had any problems."

In her 2005 Outlander, Butterworth has driven to Texas, Florida, and Oklahoma, commuted 60 miles to and from work each day, and has made food deliveries over the past three years. "Still looks good," Butterworth added. "Anybody could get one to go that long if they took care of it. That's what I did and look at it! I still get compliments on it all the time... I'd get in it and go anywhere in the United States today."

Grubb, a resident of Springfield, Missouri, is the owner of a 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor, which she purchased two years ago with over 200,000 miles on it. Since then, she's added over 100,000 additional miles, frequently driving across Missouri to visit her family. "All we really needed to change on it were the thermostat, tires, and brakes. It still runs excellent today. I'm very impressed with it, especially now."

Grubb finished saying, "My son is a Mitsubishi owner. He had a Galant. Now, he has a Montero. It'd be hard to get him to get anything else. He's pretty smitten with that SUV. Based on his experience, we were confident that the Endeavor would serve well. This is my first Mitsubishi, and I'm pretty pleased with it. I have no doubt that it would get us from here to wherever we want to go."

While there's no assurance that every Mitsubishi vehicle will exceed 300,000 miles in service, the company stands behind its vehicles with a blend of outstanding warranties, all part of the Mitsubishi Motors Confidence promise. Every 2024 model-year vehicle includes a 10-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, five-year/60,000-mile Limited Warranty, five-year/unlimited-mile Roadside Assistance program, and also adds a new two-year/30,000-mile Limited Maintenance Included program, which provides three oil changes, three tire rotations, and one cabin air filter for customers of 2024 model-year vehicles.1.2

The ownership experience with a Mitsubishi vehicle is an award-winning one too, as the company was named the top mass-market brand in J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study and in Reputation's 2023 Automotive Report. These awards support the brand's dealer partners' commitment to customer service, and, when coupled with the included maintenance and long warranty, showcase Mitsubishi Motors' desire to exceed all customers' expectations at every step of the ownership journey.

