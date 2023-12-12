Spin Master and Liberty Entertainment Group Celebrate the 11th Annual Caring & Sharing Holiday Event in Support of the Children's Breakfast Clubs

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY), ( www.spinmaster.com ), a leading global children's entertainment company and Liberty Entertainment Group, Toronto's premier hospitality collection, today hosted the 11th annual Caring & Sharing event in support of the Children's Breakfast Clubs.

More than 1,200 students from the Children's Breakfast Clubs affiliated schools were welcomed by over 300 Spin Master employees and Liberty Entertainment Group volunteers at the Liberty Grand for the annual event. Spin Master team members buddied with the students to help them select two of their favorite toys - one for themselves and one to give to a friend or family member. Festivities continued with a dance party, face painting, and gameplay areas, followed by a seated lunch hosted by the Liberty Grand.

"For more than a decade, Caring & Sharing has firmly established itself as a cherished Spin Master holiday tradition, encapsulating the essence of generosity," said Tara Deakin, Spin Master's Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer. "We are thrilled to reunite this holiday season, spreading joy, not just to the young recipients of the toys, but also to our dedicated Spin Master volunteers and partners who help this event come to life."

In addition to the Liberty Entertainment Group who have generously donated the venue, catering and staff for the event, Magen Boys Entertainment returned delivering entertainment, energy, and dancing.

"We are so pleased to once again be invited by Spin Master to their annual Caring & Sharing event," said Zubeda Nanji, Executive Director at Children's Breakfast Clubs. "The whole notion of Caring & Sharing is rooted in the spirit of giving, and exemplifies generosity and kindness, which we are grateful to share with our students and their families."

Spin Master continues to bring inspiration and the opportunity to learn and grow through play to children living in challenging situations through the Spin Master-led global initiative, the Toy Movement. For more information on how Spin Master is making a difference, please visit www.thetoymovement.org . Through the Toy Movement and other giving moments, Spin Master donated more than 480,000 toys to children globally in 2023.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 26 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

For over three decades the Liberty Entertainment Group, led by Nick Di Donato, has been redefining Toronto's restaurant, nightlife, and special event experience. As developers and operators of landmark establishments the Liberty Entertainment Group has become recognized as one of the most successful and innovative companies in the industry. The company continues to gain success and acknowledgment for its impressive roster of unique venues, including Toronto's premier special event facilities, Casa Loma, and Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex and is also responsible for the development of Toronto's most prolific restaurants including BlueBlood Steakhouse, Don Alfonso 1890, three Cibo Wine Bar locations (King West, Yonge St and Yorkville), DaNico, as well as the city's awaited Blue Bovine Steak + Sushi House coming early 2024. With over 500,000 square feet of hospitality space, the Liberty Entertainment Group caters to a diverse clientele of upwards of 1.75 million people per year including A list celebrities, sports personalities, and industry leaders. Visit libertygroup.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @libertygroup.

