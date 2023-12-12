Infinium Wins Energy Transition Technology of the Year at S&P Global Commodity Insights' 25th Annual Platts Global Energy Award

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium, a leading electrofuels (eFuels) provider, was named Energy Transition Technology of the Year at the 25th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards. S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading global independent provider of data, insights, analysis and benchmark prices for the commodities, energy and energy transition markets, honored industry excellence in 21 performance categories and winners from nearly a dozen countries at the Platts Global Energy Awards gala.

Infinium (PRNewswire)

The Platts Global Energy Awards are often described as the "Oscars of the energy industry."

The awards program, now in its 25th year and often described as the "Oscars of the energy industry," recognizes corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and performance in the energy and petrochemicals sectors, and bestowed honors on companies from Belgium, Germany, India, Singapore, Thailand, UK, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and US.

Infinium is developing next-generation fuels that will accelerate the market's progress toward achieving climate goals during the ongoing energy transition. Infinium eFuels are created using carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) that would otherwise be emitted into the atmosphere and renewable power-derived green hydrogen. Ultra-low carbon eFuels contain no sulfur and are cleaner burning than petroleum-based fuels.

An independent panel of judges chose the winners of the 2023 Platts Global Energy Awards. Winners were recognized for leadership, innovation, and exemplary performance. The awards honor organizations and individuals in the energy industry who are dedicated to achieving excellence.

"Knowing the 2023 Platts Global Energy Awards program prides itself on selecting the best of the best in the energy industry, we are honored to be selected as the recipient of the Energy Transition Technology of the Year," said Robert Schuetzle, CEO at Infinium. "We were in great company among the finalists who are also developing groundbreaking, innovative solutions to speed the energy transformation."

Saugata Saha, President of S&P Global Commodity Insights, said: "At this celebratory quarter-of-a-century milestone for the Platts Global Energy Awards, we are particularly honored by the industry's continued recognition of the program as the energy industry's longstanding premier awards event and welcome the opportunity to congratulate not only the finalists and winners of 2023 but those across the history of the event. Each has contributed not only to a better energy future, but in recent years, has demonstrated an enhanced commitment to greater community service, energy security and a more sustainable energy transition."

For details of these and other Awards winners of this year's Platts Global Energy Awards, access the December issue of the S&P Global Commodity Insights Magazine or visit the Platts Global Energy Awards website.

About S&P Global Commodity Insights

At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including leading benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global Commodity Insights maintains clear structural and operational separation between its price assessment activities and the other activities carried out by S&P Global Commodity Insights and the other business divisions of S&P Global.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights.

About Infinium

Infinium is an electrofuels provider on a mission to decarbonize the world. Electrofuels are a new class of synthetic fuels made using renewable power and waste carbon dioxide, not petroleum or resources needed to produce food. Infinium electrofuels can be dropped into existing trucks, planes and ships, significantly reducing harmful carbon dioxide emissions compared to fossil-based fuels. In addition to helping the transport industry meet carbon reduction goals, Infinium electrofuels are a lower carbon alternative for chemical processing, including plastics production. Learn why Amazon and other leading cleantech investors have chosen Infinium at www.infiniumco.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infinium