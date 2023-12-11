Uber Eats Announces Delivery Partnership with Torchy's Tacos

Torchy's Tacos locations across 14 states now available for delivery with Uber Eats

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced that Austin-based Torchy's Tacos, beloved across the country for their craveable tacos, award-winning queso, and more, is now available for delivery with Uber Eats. This month over 100 Torchy's Tacos locations will be added to the Uber Eats app across Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Uber Eats x Torchy's Tacos (PRNewswire)

For the first time, customers can order for their favorite Torchy's Tacos items for delivery through the Uber Eats app.

For the first time, customers can place orders for their favorite Torchy's Tacos menu items for delivery through the Uber Eats app, including their award-winning Green Chili Queso and their rotating made-from-scratch tacos of the month. From December 11th through the 24th, consumers will receive Free Queso + Chips on a Torchy's Tacos order of $25 or more* and—as always—Uber One members will enjoy up to 10% off and $0 Delivery Fee on eligible orders over $15+.**

"Joining forces with Torchy's Tacos is a game-changer for hungry Uber Eats users in their home state of Texas and beyond," said Sarfraz Maredia, VP and Head of the Americas for Uber Eats. "We're thrilled to bring this beloved brand onto the app and deepen the creative ways we can work together. And as a Texan myself, I feel incredibly fortunate to have such strong local partners who pride themselves on high standards—both for the quality of their food and how they treat their customers."

"Since the day we started in that Austin trailer park 17 years ago, our mission has always been to make Damn Good tacos, queso, and drinks available for all," says Mike Rypka, CEO and Founder of Torchy's Tacos, "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Uber Eats and have their help in continuing that mission."

As Uber Eats continues to emphasize quality selection and reliability for consumers nationwide, the in-app experience is aimed at helping user get almost anything at the tap of a button: Torchy's Tacos fans can take advantage of the full slate of Uber Eats' innovative features to make on-demand delivery effortless. They can keep Taco Tuesday orders consistent with the "reorder" feature, or satisfy the cravings of friends and family effortlessly with group ordering—and even split the bill. To order from Torchy's Tacos on Uber Eats, download the Uber Eats app or visit ubereats.com .

*Taxes and fees still apply. Limit one redemption per person. See app for details.

**Benefits available only for eligible stores marked with the Uber One icon. Other fees & taxes apply, but do not count towards order minimums. Participating restaurants and non-grocery stores: $15 minimum order to receive $0 Delivery Fee and up to 10% off. Membership savings applied as a reduction to service fees. Subject to change.

View the Renewable Membership T&Cs .

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats is an on-demand delivery app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the things they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 900,000 restaurants and merchants in more than 11,000 cities across six continents. From specialty local favorites to national brand names, groceries to household essentials and more, Uber Eats has what you want when you want it.

Contact

press@uber.com

About Torchy's Tacos:

The Torchy's Tacos story began 17 years ago in Austin, Texas, when Mike Rypka bought a food trailer and a vibrant red Vespa. The CEO and founder of Torchy's Tacos built a menu out of experimental tacos that were coined by fans as "Damn Good." Today, Torchy's tacos currently has over 120 locations across 14 states and counting. They are all committed to serving only the highest quality ingredients and scratch, made-to-order meals. By living the Damn Good mantra, Torchy's Tacos is always innovating to deliver the most unique tacos, coveted queso, and refreshing margaritas in the game, including the rotating Taco of the Month, an untraditional taco offering that keeps taco junkies coming back for more.

Contact

Morgan Hendrix – Brand Marketing & Public Relations

PR@TorchysTacos.com

Uber Eats logo (PRNewsfoto/Uber) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uber