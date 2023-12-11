Oracle Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

Q2 GAAP Earnings per Share $0.89 , Non-GAAP Earnings per Share $1.34

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2024 Q2 results. Total quarterly revenues were up 5% year-over-year in USD and up 4% in constant currency to $12.9 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 12% in USD and up 11% in constant currency to $9.6 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were down 18% in USD and down 19% in constant currency to $1.2 billion.

Q2 GAAP operating income was $3.6 billion. Non-GAAP operating income was $5.5 billion, up 9% in USD and up 7% in constant currency. GAAP operating margin was 28%, and non-GAAP operating margin was 43%. GAAP net income was $2.5 billion. Non-GAAP net income was $3.8 billion, up 14% in USD and up 11% in constant currency. Q2 GAAP earnings per share was $0.89 while non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.34, up 11% in USD and up 9% in constant currency.

Short-term deferred revenues were $8.9 billion. Over the last twelve months, operating cash flow was $17.0 billion and free cash flow was $10.1 billion.

"Demand for our Cloud Infrastructure and Generative AI services is increasing at an astronomical rate," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "As a measure of that demand, Oracle's total Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) climbed to over $65 billion—exceeding annual revenue. Our cloud businesses are now at nearly a $20 billion-dollar annual revenue run rate, and cloud services demand continues to grow at unprecedented levels. Business is good and getting better."

"Oracle is in the process of expanding 66 of our existing cloud datacenters—and building 100 new cloud datacenters—to meet growing demand," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "We can build our new datacenters very rapidly and operate them inexpensively because they are all highly automated with identical high-performance RDMA networks and the same set of autonomous services. In the next few months, we are turning on 20 new Oracle cloud datacenters collocated with and connected to Microsoft Azure. Simultaneously we are building dozens of new datacenters in countries all over the world. Demand is over the moon."

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 11, 2024, with a payment date of January 25, 2024.

ORACLE CORPORATION

















Q2 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in millions, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended November 30,

% Increase





% Increase (Decrease)







% of

% of (Decrease) in Constant





2023 Revenues 2022 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)

REVENUES















Cloud services and license support $ 9,639 74 % $ 8,598 70 % 12 % 11 %



Cloud license and on-premise license 1,178 9 % 1,435 12 % (18 %) (19 %)



Hardware 756 6 % 850 7 % (11 %) (12 %)



Services 1,368 11 % 1,392 11 % (2 %) (3 %)



Total revenues 12,941 100 % 12,275 100 % 5 % 4 %

OPERATING EXPENSES















Cloud services and license support 2,274 17 % 1,891 15 % 20 % 19 %



Hardware 213 2 % 286 2 % (25 %) (27 %)



Services 1,253 10 % 1,181 10 % 6 % 5 %



Sales and marketing 2,093 16 % 2,216 18 % (6 %) (7 %)



Research and development 2,226 17 % 2,158 18 % 3 % 3 %



General and administrative 375 3 % 366 3 % 3 % 2 %



Amortization of intangible assets 755 6 % 907 7 % (17 %) (17 %)



Acquisition related and other 47 0 % 62 1 % (23 %) (24 %)



Restructuring 83 1 % 137 1 % (39 %) (42 %)



Total operating expenses 9,319 72 % 9,204 75 % 1 % 0 %

OPERATING INCOME 3,622 28 % 3,071 25 % 18 % 15 %



Interest expense (888) (7 %) (856) (7 %) 4 % 4 %



Non-operating expenses, net (14) 0 % (71) (1 %) (79 %) (81 %)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,720 21 % 2,144 17 % 27 % 22 %



Provision for income taxes 217 2 % 403 3 % (46 %) (48 %)

NET INCOME $ 2,503 19 % $ 1,741 14 % 44 % 39 %



















EARNINGS PER SHARE:















Basic $ 0.91

$ 0.65









Diluted $ 0.89

$ 0.63







WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic 2,746

2,695









Diluted 2,817

2,746

































































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2023, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended November 30, 2023 compared with the corresponding prior year period increased our total revenues by 1 percentage point, total operating expenses by 1 percentage point and operating income by 3 percentage points.





















ORACLE CORPORATION









































Q2 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) ($ in millions, except per share data)















































Three Months Ended November 30,

% Increase

(Decrease)

in US $ % Increase

(Decrease) in

Constant

Currency (2)





2023





2023



2022





2022

GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP







GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













































TOTAL REVENUES

$ 12,941

$ -

$ 12,941



$ 12,275

$ -

$ 12,275

5 % 5 % 4 % 4 %











































TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 9,319

$ (1,914)

$ 7,405



$ 9,204

$ (2,015)

$ 7,189

1 % 3 % 0 % 2 %



Stock-based compensation (3)

1,029

(1,029)

-



909

(909)

-

13 % * 13 % *



Amortization of intangible assets (4)

755

(755)

-



907

(907)

-

(17 %) * (17 %) *



Acquisition related and other

47

(47)

-



62

(62)

-

(23 %) * (24 %) *



Restructuring

83

(83)

-



137

(137)

-

(39 %) * (42 %) *

OPERATING INCOME

$ 3,622

$ 1,914

$ 5,536



$ 3,071

$ 2,015

$ 5,086

18 % 9 % 15 % 7 %

OPERATING MARGIN %

28 %





43 %



25 %





41 %

297 bp. 135 bp. 266 bp. 121 bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$ 217

$ 655

$ 872



$ 403

$ 444

$ 847

(46 %) 3 % (48 %) 1 %

NET INCOME

$ 2,503

$ 1,259

$ 3,762



$ 1,741

$ 1,571

$ 3,312

44 % 14 % 39 % 11 %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.89





$ 1.34



$ 0.63





$ 1.21

40 % 11 % 35 % 9 %

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING

2,817

-

2,817



2,746

-

2,746

3 % 3 % 3 % 3 %





















































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.











































(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2023, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.











































(3) Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:

























































Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended

















November 30,

2023



November 30,

2022

















GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













Cloud services and license support

$ 137

$ (137)

$ -



$ 113

$ (113)

$ -













Hardware

6

(6)

-



5

(5)

-













Services

45

(45)

-



35

(35)

-













Sales and marketing

174

(174)

-



151

(151)

-













Research and development

573

(573)

-



510

(510)

-













General and administrative

94

(94)

-



95

(95)

-













Total stock-based compensation

$ 1,029

$ (1,029)

$ -



$ 909

$ (909)

$ -





















































(4) Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of November 30, 2023 was as follows:



Remainder of fiscal 2024

$ 1,488



































Fiscal 2025

2,303



































Fiscal 2026

1,639



































Fiscal 2027

672



































Fiscal 2028

635



































Fiscal 2029

561



































Thereafter

1,080



































Total intangible assets, net

$ 8,378











































































(5) Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 8.0% and 18.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 18.8% and 20.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in each of the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023 was primarily due to the net tax effects related to stock-based compensation expense; acquisition related and other items, including the tax effects on amortization of intangible assets; and restructuring expense, partially offset by the net deferred tax effects related to an income tax benefit that was previously recorded due to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure.

* Not meaningful







































ORACLE CORPORATION

















Q2 FISCAL 2024 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in millions, except per share data)





















Six Months Ended November 30,

% Increase





% Increase (Decrease)







% of

% of (Decrease) in Constant





2023 Revenues 2022 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)

REVENUES















Cloud services and license support $ 19,186 75 % $ 17,015 72 % 13 % 11 %



Cloud license and on-premise license 1,987 8 % 2,339 10 % (15 %) (16 %)



Hardware 1,470 6 % 1,613 7 % (9 %) (10 %)



Services 2,751 11 % 2,753 11 % 0 % (1 %)



Total revenues 25,394 100 % 23,720 100 % 7 % 6 %

OPERATING EXPENSES















Cloud services and license support 4,452 18 % 3,626 15 % 23 % 22 %



Hardware 432 2 % 536 2 % (19 %) (21 %)



Services 2,465 10 % 2,233 9 % 10 % 9 %



Sales and marketing 4,118 16 % 4,393 19 % (6 %) (7 %)



Research and development 4,442 17 % 4,251 18 % 4 % 4 %



General and administrative 769 3 % 777 3 % (1 %) (2 %)



Amortization of intangible assets 1,518 6 % 1,826 8 % (17 %) (17 %)



Acquisition related and other 58 0 % 103 1 % (43 %) (43 %)



Restructuring 222 1 % 281 1 % (21 %) (22 %)



Total operating expenses 18,476 73 % 18,026 76 % 2 % 2 %

OPERATING INCOME 6,918 27 % 5,694 24 % 22 % 19 %



Interest expense (1,760) (7 %) (1,643) (7 %) 7 % 7 %



Non-operating expenses, net (63) 0 % (251) (1 %) (75 %) (76 %)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5,095 20 % 3,800 16 % 34 % 30 %



Provision for income taxes 172 1 % 511 2 % (66 %) (68 %)

NET INCOME $ 4,923 19 % $ 3,289 14 % 50 % 45 %



















EARNINGS PER SHARE:















Basic $ 1.80

$ 1.22









Diluted $ 1.75

$ 1.20







WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic 2,737

2,690









Diluted 2,820

2,747

































































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2023, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the six months ended November 30, 2023 compared with the corresponding prior year period increased our total revenues by 1 percentage point and operating income by 3 percentage points.





















ORACLE CORPORATION









































Q2 FISCAL 2024 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) ($ in millions, except per share data)















































Six Months Ended November 30,

% Increase

(Decrease)

in US $ % Increase

(Decrease)

in Constant

Currency (2)





2023





2023



2022





2022

GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP







GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













































TOTAL REVENUES

$ 25,394

$ -

$ 25,394



$ 23,720

$ -

$ 23,720

7 % 7 % 6 % 6 %











































TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 18,476

$ (3,676)

$ 14,800



$ 18,026

$ (3,869)

$ 14,157

2 % 5 % 2 % 4 %



Stock-based compensation (3)

1,878

(1,878)

-



1,659

(1,659)

-

13 % * 13 % *



Amortization of intangible assets (4)

1,518

(1,518)

-



1,826

(1,826)

-

(17 %) * (17 %) *



Acquisition related and other

58

(58)

-



103

(103)

-

(43 %) * (43 %) *



Restructuring

222

(222)

-



281

(281)

-

(21 %) * (22 %) *

OPERATING INCOME

$ 6,918

$ 3,676

$ 10,594



$ 5,694

$ 3,869

$ 9,563

22 % 11 % 19 % 9 %

OPERATING MARGIN %

27 %





42 %



24 %





40 %

324 bp. 141 bp. 293 bp. 128 bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$ 172

$ 1,478

$ 1,650



$ 511

$ 1,018

$ 1,529

(66 %) 8 % (68 %) 6 %

NET INCOME

$ 4,923

$ 2,198

$ 7,121



$ 3,289

$ 2,851

$ 6,140

50 % 16 % 45 % 14 %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 1.75





$ 2.53



$ 1.20





$ 2.24

46 % 13 % 41 % 11 %

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING

2,820

-

2,820



2,747

-

2,747

3 % 3 % 3 % 3 %





















































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.











































(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2023, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.











































(3) Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:

























































Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended

















November 30,2023



November 30, 2022

















GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













Cloud services and license support

$ 248

$ (248)

$ -



$ 204

$ (204)

$ -













Hardware

11

(11)

-



9

(9)

-













Services

78

(78)

-



60

(60)

-













Sales and marketing

309

(309)

-



275

(275)

-













Research and development

1,057

(1,057)

-



932

(932)

-













General and administrative

175

(175)

-



179

(179)

-













Total stock-based compensation

$ 1,878

$ (1,878)

$ -



$ 1,659

$ (1,659)

$ -





















































(4) Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of November 30, 2023 was as follows:



Remainder of fiscal 2024

$ 1,488



































Fiscal 2025

2,303



































Fiscal 2026

1,639



































Fiscal 2027

672



































Fiscal 2028

635



































Fiscal 2029

561



































Thereafter

1,080



































Total intangible assets, net

$ 8,378











































































(5) Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 3.4% and 13.4% in the first half of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 18.8% and 19.9% in the first half of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in each of the first half of fiscal 2024 and 2023 was primarily due to the net tax effects related to stock-based compensation expense; acquisition related and other items, including the tax effects on amortization of intangible assets; and restructuring expense, partially offset by the net deferred tax effects related to an income tax benefit that was previously recorded due to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure.

* Not meaningful













































ORACLE CORPORATION













Q2 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in millions)



















November 30, May 31,





2023 2023 ASSETS







Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,244

$ 9,765



Marketable securities 446

422



Trade receivables, net 6,804

6,915



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,795

3,902





Total Current Assets 19,289

21,004

Non-Current Assets:









Property, plant and equipment, net 18,009

17,069



Intangible assets, net 8,378

9,837



Goodwill, net 62,231

62,261



Deferred tax assets 12,758

12,226



Other non-current assets 13,659

11,987





Total Non-Current Assets 115,035

113,380

TOTAL ASSETS $ 134,324

$ 134,384

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:









Notes payable and other borrowings, current $ 6,321

$ 4,061



Accounts payable 1,107

1,204



Accrued compensation and related benefits 1,706

2,053



Deferred revenues 8,878

8,970



Other current liabilities 6,395

6,802





Total Current Liabilities 24,407

23,090

Non-Current Liabilities:









Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current 82,468

86,420



Income taxes payable 10,046

11,077



Deferred tax liabilities 5,244

5,772



Other non-current liabilities 7,781

6,469





Total Non-Current Liabilities 105,539

109,738

Stockholders' Equity 4,378

1,556

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 134,324

$ 134,384

















ORACLE CORPORATION











Q2 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($ in millions)















Six Months Ended

November 30,



2023 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:







Net income $ 4,923

$ 3,289

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation 1,510

1,138

Amortization of intangible assets 1,518

1,826

Deferred income taxes (1,049)

(852)

Stock-based compensation 1,878

1,659

Other, net 331

289

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







Decrease in trade receivables, net 145

516

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 301

121

Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities (1,048)

(785)

Decrease in income taxes payable (1,541)

(327)

Increase in deferred revenues 149

369

Net cash provided by operating activities 7,117

7,243

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:







Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (515)

(603)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 157

462

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (59)

(27,799)

Capital expenditures (2,394)

(4,154)

Net cash used for investing activities (2,811)

(32,094)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:







Payments for repurchases of common stock (600)

(1,000)

Proceeds from issuances of common stock 426

661

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards (1,733)

(895)

Payments of dividends to stockholders (2,190)

(1,723)

Proceeds from issuances of commercial paper, net of repayments 1,749

1,880

Proceeds from issuances of senior notes and other borrowings, net of issuance costs -

28,280

Repayments of senior notes and other borrowings (3,500)

(16,692)

Other, net 31

(56)

Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (5,817)

10,455

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10)

(174)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,521)

(14,570)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,765

21,383

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 8,244

$ 6,813















ORACLE CORPORATION Q2 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1) ($ in millions)

























Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2024





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4





















GAAP Operating Cash Flow $ 10,542 $ 15,073 $ 15,503 $ 17,165 $ 17,745 $ 17,039



























Capital Expenditures (5,168) (6,678) (8,205) (8,695) (8,290) (6,935)



























Free Cash Flow $ 5,374 $ 8,395 $ 7,298 $ 8,470 $ 9,455 $ 10,104



























Operating Cash Flow % Growth over prior year (31 %) 47 % 49 % 80 % 68 % 13 %



























Free Cash Flow % Growth over prior year (57 %) 18 % 11 % 68 % 76 % 20 %

















































GAAP Net Income $ 5,808 $ 8,797 $ 8,373 $ 8,503 $ 9,375 $ 10,137



























Operating Cash Flow as a % of Net Income 182 % 171 % 185 % 202 % 189 % 168 %



























Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income 93 % 95 % 87 % 100 % 101 % 100 %

















































(1) To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow

generated from operations. We believe free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing our performance with our competitors. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

































ORACLE CORPORATION

Q2 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1)

($ in millions)





































Fiscal 2023









Fiscal 2024





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL



REVENUES BY OFFERINGS

























Cloud services $ 3,579 $ 3,813 $ 4,053 $ 4,437 $ 15,881

$ 4,635 $ 4,775



$ 9,410



License support 4,838 4,785 4,870 4,933 19,426

4,912 4,864



9,776



Cloud services and license support 8,417 8,598 8,923 9,370 35,307

9,547 9,639



19,186



Cloud license and on-premise license 904 1,435 1,288 2,152 5,779

809 1,178



1,987



Hardware 763 850 811 850 3,274

714 756



1,470



Services 1,361 1,392 1,376 1,465 5,594

1,383 1,368



2,751



Total revenues

$ 11,445 $ 12,275 $ 12,398 $ 13,837 $ 49,954

$ 12,453 $ 12,941



$ 25,394

































AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES

























Cloud services 45 % 43 % 45 % 54 % 47 %

30 % 25 %



27 %



License support (1 %) (2 %) 0 % 4 % 0 %

2 % 2 %



2 %



Cloud services and license support 14 % 14 % 17 % 23 % 17 %

13 % 12 %



13 %



Cloud license and on-premise license 11 % 16 % 0 % (15 %) (2 %)

(10 %) (18 %)



(15 %)



Hardware 0 % 11 % 2 % (1 %) 3 %

(6 %) (11 %)



(9 %)



Services 74 % 74 % 74 % 76 % 75 %

2 % (2 %)



0 %



Total revenues

18 % 18 % 18 % 17 % 18 %

9 % 5 %



7 %

































CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)

























Cloud services 50 % 48 % 48 % 55 % 50 %

29 % 24 %



26 %



License support 4 % 4 % 3 % 6 % 4 %

0 % 0 %



0 %



Cloud services and license support 20 % 20 % 20 % 25 % 21 %

12 % 11 %



11 %



Cloud license and on-premise license 19 % 23 % 4 % (14 %) 2 %

(11 %) (19 %)



(16 %)



Hardware 5 % 16 % 4 % 1 % 6 %

(8 %) (12 %)



(10 %)



Services 84 % 83 % 80 % 78 % 81 %

1 % (3 %)



(1 %)



Total revenues

23 % 25 % 21 % 18 % 22 %

8 % 4 %



6 %

































CLOUD SERVICES AND LICENSE SUPPORT REVENUES



























BY ECOSYSTEM

























Applications cloud services and license support $ 4,016 $ 4,080 $ 4,166 $ 4,390 $ 16,651

$ 4,471 $ 4,474



$ 8,945



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 4,401 4,518 4,757 4,980 18,656

5,076 5,165



10,241



Total cloud services and license support revenues

$ 8,417 $ 8,598 $ 8,923 $ 9,370 $ 35,307

$ 9,547 $ 9,639



$ 19,186

































AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES

























Applications cloud services and license support 32 % 30 % 31 % 36 % 32 %

11 % 10 %



11 %



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 2 % 3 % 7 % 14 % 6 %

15 % 14 %



15 %



Total cloud services and license support revenues

14 % 14 % 17 % 23 % 17 %

13 % 12 %



13 %

































CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)

























Applications cloud services and license support 37 % 35 % 33 % 37 % 35 %

11 % 9 %



10 %



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 7 % 9 % 10 % 15 % 10 %

14 % 12 %



13 %



Total cloud services and license support revenues

20 % 20 % 20 % 25 % 21 %

12 % 11 %



11 %

































GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES

























Americas

$ 7,192 $ 7,786 $ 7,671 $ 8,577 $ 31,226

$ 7,841 $ 8,067



$ 15,907



Europe/Middle East/Africa

2,691 2,895 3,067 3,457 12,109

3,005 3,170



6,175



Asia Pacific

1,562 1,594 1,660 1,803 6,619

1,607 1,704



3,312



Total revenues

$ 11,445 $ 12,275 $ 12,398 $ 13,837 $ 49,954

$ 12,453 $ 12,941



$ 25,394





























































(1) The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year-to-date information presented due to rounding.



(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2023 and 2022 for the fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 constant currency growth rate calculations presented, respectively, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.









































APPENDIX A

ORACLE CORPORATION

Q2 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation expenses : We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.

Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.

Acquisition related and other expenses; and restructuring expenses : We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related and other expenses consisted of personnel related costs for transitional and certain other employees, certain business combination adjustments including certain adjustments after the measurement period has ended, and certain other operating items, net. Restructuring expenses consisted of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses may diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur certain of these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.

