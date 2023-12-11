ev.energy bolsters leadership team with four strategic appointments

Collectively, the new hires bring more than seven decades of experience from across the energy, transport, and sustainability sectors

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ev.energy , the leading electric vehicle (EV) smart charging software platform, has announced four leadership appointments to end the year:

Tanuj Deora joins from the White House's Federal Sustainability Office as Senior Vice President of Commercial

Julie Taylor comes from Rexel as Vice President of Global Partnerships

Head of Automotive, Bret Scott , joins from Wejo

Kate Merson becomes Director of Grid Services ( North America ) from Enervee

These hires bring the global company headcount to over 100, with the ev.energy team having more than doubled in 2023. The strategic appointments follow the closure of ev.energy's Series B funding round, which saw National Grid Partners (NGP) with support from Aviva Ventures, WEX Venture Capital, and InMotion Ventures, invest $33 million in the company to drive EV grid integration across Europe and North America. This brought ev.energy's total funding to $46 million.

The ev.energy community has also grown this year. Now, ev.energy's Virtual Power Plant consists of 150,000 drivers, who have completed over 4 million charging sessions, and seen 87 million kWh of energy delivered to their EVs in 2023. This saved 445 metric tons of carbon. ev.energy also supported 3,300 EV flexibility events to enhance grid stability and utilize cheaper, cleaner energy sources. The company also facilitated its first-ever V2H and V2G charging sessions in 2023.

Over the past five years, ev.energy has launched more than 30 utility programs in grid-strained territories – including leading key managed charging programs across New York and California – and provided supporting software products globally. In 2023 alone, it welcomed 15 new partners, including Con Edison, National Grid New York, Hawaiian Electric, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Motability – Europe's largest fleet operator.

As a B Corporation-certified company, ev.energy has continued to consider the impact its work has on the planet, deliver a positive impact on society, and for the past two years has operated as a carbon-negative business.

Strategic appointments set ev.energy up for a bumper 2024

A cleantech industry veteran, Tanuj Deora, brings two decades of experience in business development, strategy, and policy to his new role at ev.energy. Having graduated from Harvard Business School with an MBA, Deora entered the electricity sector where he then held executive leadership roles in the private, public, and non-profit sectors spanning wind, solar, transmission, and demand response. Most recently, Deora served in the Biden Administration where he led efforts to accelerate carbon-free electricity deployment.

Tanuj Deora, Senior Vice President of Commercial at ev.energy, comments: "I'm excited to tackle the challenges of deploying virtual power plants to turn electric vehicles from liabilities to assets for the grid. I've always enjoyed partnering with utilities, and it's hard to find a more compelling opportunity than helping them unlock demand flexibility to drive decarbonization, increase reliability, reduce costs, and delight their customers with ev.energy."

With over a decade of experience, Julie Taylor is focused on placing human wellness and economic accessibility at the core of sustainable transportation and infrastructure development. Through her extensive electrification experience, she's built public-private partnerships to combat climate change and address the needs of complex energy and transportation systems. This included assuming the role of Head of EVSE for North America at Rexel, before that, she spent time at EVBox and ChargePoint.

Julie Taylor, Vice President of Global Partnerships at ev.energy, comments: "I am fascinated by technology and its ability to change the world for the good. ev.energy's mission combines both those focuses, enabling me to work with the best partners around the world to create a better future for the generations to come."

More than three decades of automotive industry knowledge will bring partnerships between ev.energy and the mobility space to life with Bret Scott. His technical and commercial experience comes from roles at General Motors, Volkswagen, FCA (Stellantis), and, most recently, Wejo.

Bret Scott, Head of Automotive at ev.energy, comments: "I am the product of several generations of car enthusiasts, and am excited to join ev.energy to help people enjoy their electric vehicle ownership as much as they have with other cars in the past."

With almost two decades of experience working with utilities to help drive innovation in customer energy programs for deep and equitable decarbonization, Kate Merson will leverage her experience in cleantech and market transformation in her new role at ev.energy. She specializes in bringing market actors and technology together to make participation in programs simple and easy for consumers. At ev.energy this will involve unlocking scaled grid flexibility through smart charging and vehicle-to-grid solutions with utilities, governments, and grid operators across the US and Canada.

Kate Merson, Director of Grid Services (North America) at ev.energy, comments: "I am passionate about decarbonizing the utility industry and passing on those benefits to consumers, especially disadvantaged groups. At ev.energy, I'm excited to unlock scaled demand flexibility from electric vehicles and make an impact with a group of smart, committed, and mission-driven people."

Throughout 2023, ev.energy has made several other noteworthy hires, including John Mead who joined from Bain & Company to become Global Vice President of Product; Jared Ballew who assumed the role of Policy and Regulations Director (US) after working for ChargePoint and the Iowa Utilities Board; as well as Jeremy Yapp who is now Policy and Regulations Director (UK/EU) having previously held various Trade Association and Government roles.

Nick Woolley, CEO of ev.energy, comments: "2023 has been a year of growth for ev.energy. It's a privilege to be growing ev.energy with such talented people: I can't wait to see the impact they deliver in 2024."

About ev.energy

ev.energy is a Certified B Corporation® with a mission to make EV charging greener, cheaper, and smarter for utilities and their customers. Its end-to-end software platform wirelessly connects to a range of electric vehicles and chargers to intelligently manage EV charging while working with utilities to put cash back in customers' wallets for charging at grid-friendly times. With a global base of utility, vehicle OEM and EVSE partners, ev.energy manages more than 150,000 EVs on its platform each day. Learn more at https://ev.energy/business

