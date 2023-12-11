Association of Marshall Scholars congratulates the 51 winners of 2024 Marshall Scholarship

The largest cohort in scholarship history after Prime Minister Sunak and President Biden signed the Atlantic Declaration in June 2023.

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Marshall Scholars congratulates the 51 winners of the 2024 Marshall Scholarship recently announced by the British Government. Marshall Scholars are among the most accomplished recent graduates in the United States.

University of Cambridge (PRNewswire)

Marshall Scholars are among the most accomplished recent graduates in the United States .

The incoming class is the seventieth class of the Marshall Scholarship program, created by an Act of British Parliament in 1953 in gratitude for the United States' assistance under the Marshall Plan. The increase in funding was announced earlier this year in the UK and US' new economic partnership known as the " Atlantic Declaration ."

This year's class includes aspiring diplomats, doctors, fighter pilots, and scientists. Half of the 2024 class will pursue STEM-related degrees, including several who will study issues relating to the ethics and advancement of Artificial Intelligence.

The program is principally funded by the British Government but also benefits from generous support through partnership arrangements with world-leading British academic institutions, the Association of Marshall Scholars, and the British Schools & Universities Foundation. Winners pursue graduate degrees in almost any academic subject at any university in the UK.

The 2024 Marshall Scholarship recipients are:

Recipient US University Adrian Ali-Caccamo Georgetown University Richard Allen Harvard University Robert Atkinson Yale University Arushi Avachat UCLA Simar Bajaj Harvard University Jamila Beesley Brown University Xavier Blackwell-Lipkind Yale University Alexis Bradstreet US Military Academy Madison Brode Mississippi State University Jilkiah Bryant University of Mississippi Kaitlin Bui Brown University Anushree Chaudhuri MIT Hari Choudhari Georgetown University Rosie Contino University of Denver Charlotte d'Halluin US Naval Academy Alexander Dyer Harvard University Ashley Fuchs University of Pennsylvania Logan Glasstetter Duke University Liza Goldberg Stanford University Owen Graham US Air Force Academy Naomi Greenberg Georgetown University Austin Hickle Southern Methodist University Robby Hill Yale University Maeve Janecka Georgia Institute of Technology Haaris Jilani Georgia Institute of Technology Ahalya Lettenberger Rice University Rupert Li MIT Andrew Lorenzen Cornell University Maryann Lorino Tulane University Michael Lundgren Georgetown University Kendra Lyimo University of Notre Dame Sarosh Nagar Harvard University Kit Neikirk University of Hawaii - Hilo Gina Ngo Villanova University Mary Olson Columbia University Ethan Ostrow University of Chicago Nils Peterson University of Wisconsin - Madison Amarachukwu Precious Ifeji Northeastern University Eva Rothenberg Emory University Olivia Sally Yale University Ronald Sullivan III Harvard University Maxwell Teszler Dartmouth University Samuel Thorpe Williams College Cameron Tice Auburn University Kyle Tucker Indiana University – Bloomington Martayn Van de Wall US Military Academy Iona Volynets Syracuse University Anya Wahal Georgetown University Kathryn Yurechko Washington & Lee University

About the Association of Marshall Scholars

The Association of Marshall Scholars works to strengthen US-UK ties and also the Marshall Scholarship. Historically, the transatlantic alliance has served as a lynchpin for liberal democracy, prosperity, and global peace. A valuable thread of this relationship has been the Marshall Scholarship, an educational program strengthening international exchange and advancement in nearly every field of human endeavor.

For more information, please visit: www.marshallscholars.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Association of Marshall Scholars