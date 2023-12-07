STATEMENT ON MEXICO CITY AIRPORT TRUST'S CASH TENDER OFFERS

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario de la Ciudad de México issues the following statement concerning Mexico City Airport Trust (MEXCAT) and its previously announced tender offers with respect to the following series of its existing notes:

4.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2026,

3.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2028,

5.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2046 and

5.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2047.

The tender offers resulted in a successful opportunistic transaction for MEXCAT, representing an efficient use of MEXCAT's capital and solidifying MEXCAT's commitment to proactively manage its liabilities. The tender offers received the support of a significant principal amount of MEXCAT's noteholders, despite recent market volatility. The transaction will reduce MEXCAT's total indebtedness by approximately US$480 million, from approximately US$4.2 billion to approximately US$3.7 billion. Moreover, the strategic pricing of the tender offers will result in the notes being repurchased by MEXCAT at a discount from their face value, generating aggregate savings to MEXCAT of approximately US$70 million. The overall feedback received from investors who decided not to participate in the tender offers was that they were satisfied with their investment in the notes and wanted to retain their credit exposure to what they consider a strategic asset.

The consideration payable in connection with the tender offers will be funded entirely with available funds in the principal accumulation accounts maintained by MEXCAT. Approximately US$630 million will remain in such principal accumulation accounts following the tender offers, which, together with additional amounts expected to be accumulated over time, as well as interest generated thereon, will allow MEXCAT to continue to monitor market conditions and consider future strategic transactions.

MEXCAT has provided a separate statement announcing the detailed results of the tender offers.

Grupo Aeroportuario de la Ciudad de México recognizes and appreciates the participation and positive feedback received from the international investment community in connection with this transaction.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL WITH RESPECT TO ANY SECURITIES.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. Grupo Aeroportuario de la Ciudad de México undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

View original content:

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario de la Ciudad de México