LONGi Achieves Nearly 40% Reduction in Operational Emissions in Climate Action White Paper Released at COP28

LONGi's Third White Paper Highlights the Company's Accomplishments, Commitments to Sustainable Development

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (LONGi), a global leader in solar technology, today released its 2023 Climate Action White Paper, a comprehensive report outlining the company's commitment, achievements, and future strategies to promote sustainable development through clean energy. The white paper highlights monumental strides toward clean energy development, including where LONGi slashed operational emissions per revenue unit by nearly 40 percent in 2022. Additionally, 47 percent of LONGi's total electricity consumption is now sourced from sustainable alternatives, eliminating approximately 2.5 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

"It is an honor to lead a company that prioritizes sustainable development through clean energy, and one way we demonstrate that commitment is through LONGi's annual white paper," said Li Zhenguo, Founder & President of LONGi. "We hope that the release of this Climate Action White Paper here at COP28 signals to the international community that despite the challenges of slow global economic recovery and local conflicts, LONGi is dedicated to sustainable development not only in China but across the globe."

The annual report, now in its third year, underscores LONGi's dedication to addressing climate change and moving toward a net-zero future through solar innovation and research. Other achievements featured in the report include how LONGi is the first Chinese solar industry player to secure approval from the Science-based Target Initiative (SBTi) for near-term targets, a momentous achievement for the company. LONGi also embraced the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure, conducting our inaugural comprehensive evaluation and disclosure of climate-related risks and opportunities in 2023.

On June 26th of this year, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) was invited by China to release the first two disclosure guidelines, marking a common benchmark for sustainable information disclosure globally. Recently, LONGi obtained the ISSB "Partnership for Early Awareness of Sustainability-Disclosure Today" (P4EAST) from Beijing International Sustainability Conference. As a leading solar technology company, LONGi also supports the ISSB guidelines as a globally consistent baseline for sustainable climate information disclosure. LONGi hopes to drive upstream and downstream enterprises in the photovoltaic industry to learn and understand ISSB guidelines.

Yet another noteworthy accolade is LONGi's third consecutive top ranking in the Corporate Climate Action Transparency Index (CATI) by the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs (IPE), a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to transparency and climate action within the industry.

The accompanying white paper delves into four key chapters: Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Accelerating Operational Emissions Reduction, Enhancing a Low-carbon Value Chain, and Advancing Toward a Zero-carbon Future. This holistic approach underscores LONGi's dedication to a sustainable and environmentally conscious business model.

LONGi's efforts go beyond solar technology, and in 2022 the company made a significant investment to implement water-saving renovations, expand alternative water source projects, and improve the utilization rate of reclaimed water in its production processes.

"The journey to a net-zero future may take longer to achieve, but we will eventually reach our destination -- this is what we said in our first white paper, and it still holds true today!," said Li Zhenguo. "The annual publishing of our white paper is meant to show our firm ambition, pragmatic action, and progress in climate action to all of society. LONGi is committed to demonstrating the value and impact solar technology offers as we collectively seek sustainable development practices and leverage new ways to address climate change."

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

