Kroger and Soda Health Collaborate to Launch a Smart Benefits Program to Improve Health and Nutrition Security

The program provides access to personalized benefits for food, health products, pharmacy and nutrition services as well as other social care needs

CINCINNATI, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), and Soda Health, Inc. today announced the launch of a Smart Benefits program, which combines Kroger Health's services with Soda Health's &more platform. This program allows participating Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and employer benefits program recipients to receive certain pharmacy, nutrition services and other eligible benefits at The Kroger Co.'s Family of Pharmacies, in addition to purchasing eligible food and over-the-counter health items. The Smart Benefits program is operated and powered by Soda Health, a health tech company working to change the way benefit dollars are used to improve an individual's health and reduce health inequities.

The benefit resources funded by insurance plans are accessed through Soda Health's &more debit card to make it easier to purchase nutritious foods and quality healthcare services at participating retailers. Additionally, the &more debit card can be used to pay for transportation for medical appointments or even personal utility bills.

"The Smart Benefits program within Soda Health's &more platform will provide more people with the tools, and information they need to make better, healthier choices," said James Kirby, chief commercial officer of Kroger Health. "We know food has such a large impact on health outcomes for our customers and patients. By improving access to healthy, affordable food and other health resources, we are working toward truly changing the way America eats." Powered by Soda Health's technology, the program offers personalized health recommendations, including reminders about health screenings, vaccines, prescription refills, and suggestions for medical supplies such as glucose monitors.

"Together, Soda Health and Kroger Health are enabling localized and personalized healthcare to customers," said Robby Knight, Co-Founder and CEO of Soda Health. "We chose to collaborate with Kroger Health to share the prominent role that Food as Medicine plays in health care. Through their services including OptUp® and registered dietitians they are working to empower people to make choices that will impact their overall wellbeing."

To learn more about the Smart Benefits program or the &more platform, please email khb2b@krogerhealth.com or press@sodahealth.com.

About Kroger Health:

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations. Kroger Health and the Kroger Family of Pharmacies and clinics operate more than 2,200 pharmacies and more than 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 17 million customers annually. Our team of 24,000 associates, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, dietitians and technicians, believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.kroger.com/health.

About The Kroger Co.:

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

About Soda Health:

Soda Health, Inc. is a healthcare technology company founded on the promise of reducing health inequity. We provide Smart Benefits that connect people to products and services they need, when they need them, so they can live healthier lives. We close health equity gaps and lower the cost of healthcare by bridging the gap between the cost of living and living healthier. We partner with health plans and retailers to deliver expansive benefits for things like healthy foods, OTC medications, or transportation. Beyond facilitating transactions, Soda Health understands each individual's needs and connects people to the resources they need to live healthier lives.

