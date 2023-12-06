Used Turboprop Airplanes Experience Substantial Inventory Increases in November

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventory levels are still rising across all used aircraft segments in Sandhills Global marketplaces. The most recent Sandhills market reports point to the worldwide used jet market as the leader in inventory increases at 49.64% year over year. Trailing the jet segment, in this order, are the turboprop aircraft, piston helicopter, and piston single aircraft segments.

"The used aircraft market is becoming more price-competitive, with prices starting to stabilize and even decrease," says Controller Department Manager Brant Washburn. "As we continue tracking these markets in the coming months, we'll likely see more sellers lowering prices to attract more buyers."

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model year equipment actively in use.

Additional Market Report Takeaways

This report includes detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jets

The used global jet market experienced a rise in both inventory levels and asking values in November. Inventory increased 2.69% month over month and 49.64% YOY.

Asking values rose 2.49% M/M, dropped 1.57% YOY, and are currently trending down.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

The market for used piston single aircraft experienced a moderate increase in both inventory levels and asking values in November, both slightly higher than the previous year. Inventory was up 4.58% M/M and 1.34% higher than last year.

Asking values increased 1.4% M/M and 1.69% YOY and are trending up.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

The used turboprop aircraft market saw a significant increase in inventory levels in November, up 10.83% M/M and 26.55% YOY, following several consecutive months of increases.

Asking values were up 0.72% M/M, down 1.05% YOY, and are trending sideways.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

Inventory levels and asking values were both up in November for used piston helicopters. Inventory rose 6.86% M/M following months of increases and were up 25.29% YOY.

Asking values were up 1.27% M/M and 3.14% YOY and are trending sideways.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the aviation, construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, commercial trucking, and aviation industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including Controller.com, AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator and AircraftEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tools, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

