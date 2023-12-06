CHRISTMAS WINS! ACTRESS DANICA MCKELLAR AND GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY CHIEF BILL ABBOTT CELEBRATE HOLIDAY MILESTONES

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former 'The Wonder Years' TV icon and bestselling author Danica McKellar joined Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media as the pair feted media and advertisers on an elegant night out near company headquarters in Dallas to celebrate the success of Great American Family being the fastest-growing cable TV network in all of 2023. McKellar is celebrating the success of her original movies for Great American Family, including the recent World Premiere of "A Royal Date for Christmas." Abbott's holiday presents include his new cable network becoming a leading contender in the Christmas genre with 21 original holiday films (second only to Hallmark) and a growing library of quality original family-friendly content for linear on Great American Family and streaming at Great American Pure Flix.

ACTRESS DANICA MCKELLAR AND GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY CHIEF BILL ABBOTT CELEBRATE HOLIDAY MILESTONES (PRNewswire)

ACTRESS DANICA MCKELLAR AND GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY CHIEF BILL ABBOTT CELEBRATE HOLIDAY MILESTONES

About the year's whirlwind success, Danica McKellar said, "Starting off on the Wonder years, I have had the pleasure of doing projects that are truly good natured and wholesome, and I feel like I got to continue that in large part had to do with this guy, Bill Abbott, first on the Hallmark Channel, and now of course I followed him to Great American Family Channel. These movies make you feel good. They're about a simpler time almost. It shows you the best in human nature, these movies. And what makes them so good and so needed is that they don't have any real bad guys. No one's taking advantage of each other. It's people who are in earnest trying to make their way through life. And people say, oh, these movies are such a great escape. Yes, they are an escape, but I believe they're more than that because they model aspirational behavior and you feel so good while you're watching them and that feeling lasts. I think that we're actually making a good impact on the world."

Viewers wishing for a stocking-filled with sweet movie gifts can TEXT CHRISTMAS to 877-999-1225 to locate their local channel.

Media Contacts:

Pam Slay, 818.415.3784

and

Media@CrosswindPR.com

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY

Great American Family is America's premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, including original holiday movies, rom-coms and fan-favorite series that celebrate faith, family, and country. Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations including Great American Christmas, the network's signature franchise featuring holiday themed movies and specials. Founded in 2021, Great American Family is part of the Great American Media portfolio of brands. Follow Great American Family on Twitter: @GAfamilyTV Facebook: @GAfamilytv Instagram: @gactv

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Great American Family