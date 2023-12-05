FarmHouse Fresh Honored with Inc. Best in Business Award for Nearly Two Decades of Commitment to Green Beauty and Animal Rescue

MCKINNEY, Texas, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmHouse Fresh, the skincare brand with a mission to save complexions and animals in need, proudly announces its recognition with the prestigious Inc. Best in Business Award. Celebrating nearly two decades of unparalleled dedication to green beauty, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare, FarmHouse Fresh continues to set industry standards and redefine corporate responsibility.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Inc. Best in Business Award, a testament to our unwavering commitment to natural skincare with a purpose," said Shannon McLinden, founder and CEO at FarmHouse Fresh. "We believe beauty should extend beyond skin deep, and this recognition underscores our dedication to making a meaningful impact in the world. Our 'Rescue for Two' mission exemplifies our vision for a future where green beauty, a clean environment, and compassionate care for animals go hand in hand. This award is a shared victory for our entire FarmHouse Fresh family, and we look forward to continuing our journey of making a positive difference—one rescued animal and radiant complexion at a time."

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 12), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Founded in 2005, FarmHouse Fresh has seamlessly blended the realms of skincare and philanthropy with their unique 'Rescue for Two' mission, aiming to save both complexions and animals in need. The FarmHouse Fresh Rescue Ranch Sanctuary, currently home to 46 rescued farm animals, stands as a testament to the company's commitment to addressing the needs of animals who have been victims of cruelty and neglect.

FarmHouse Fresh allocates profits from product purchases to provide essential care for the Sanctuary's residents. In any given month, these funds cover 16,000 pounds of hay, 3,300 pounds of grain, and up to $10,000 in medical expenses. This financial support also sustains the day-to-day caregiving efforts, including feeding, cleaning, and administering medication, all of which are essential for the well-being of the animals.

In addition to the animals at the 501c3 FarmHouse Fresh Farm Animal Sanctuary, FarmHouse Fresh also supports animal rescue efforts and other rescues all over the country. Every year, ten percent of the company's profits are allocated to rescue initiatives.

As part of their ongoing commitment to animal welfare, most recently FarmHouse Fresh has successfully collaborated with The Smurfs® to launch a 6-piece, limited-edition skincare collection. This collaboration, the first of its kind, not only brings the whimsical wonders of the Smurfs® forest to life but also serves a higher purpose in rescuing animals, all across the United States.

For every product sold within the FarmHouse Fresh x The Smurfs® collection, $1 is dedicated to the FHF "Smurfy Ever After Animal Rescue Project." This initiative, with a minimum commitment of $50,000, supports a coalition of nine nonprofit rescue organizations across the country. The funds raised will aid in the rescue, rehabilitation, and healing of neglected animals, marking FarmHouse Fresh's most substantial animal rescue initiative to date.

FarmHouse Fresh's Inc. Best in Business Award underscores the brand's unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on the world, one jar of skincare at a time. By seamlessly combining green beauty with a commitment to animal rescue, FarmHouse Fresh continues to inspire change within the beauty industry and beyond.

About FarmHouse Fresh

FarmHouse Fresh® is an award-winning natural skincare company growing fresh hydroponic botanicals daily on their farm in McKinney, Texas. The company's Farm to Table treatments are served through spas, hotels and resorts around the world, from Dallas to Dubai. The company focuses on high-nutrition skincare using sustainable hydroponic farming to grow botanical microgreens that become extracts in the company's products.

Philanthropy is at the core of the company's sustainability promise, with the ranch headquarters doubling as a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary. FarmHouse Fresh® believes in providing rescue for 2: complexions and animals in need. Every purchase helps rescue and rehabilitate animals – customers can track the batch code on their jar to learn the stories of the animals directly benefiting from their skincare purchase. At the FarmHouse Fresh® Ranch Headquarters, employees are directly involved with the care of rescue animals.

FarmHouse Fresh® products can be purchased at thousands of top destination spas, resorts, and finer retailers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Middle East, including Four Seasons, Ritz-Carltons, Beaches Resorts, Disney, Marriotts, Hyatts, The Broadmoor, Waldorf Astorias, Omni Hotels, Burke Williams Spas, The Woodhouse Day Spas and more. For more information about this or any other FarmHouse Fresh® retail or professional spa product, please contact FarmHouse Fresh® at 888-773-9626 or visit the website at www.farmhousefreshgoods.com.

