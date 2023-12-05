Tibbitt joins the company to lead after the change of control to Truelink Capital

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms, today announced the appointment of Paul Tibbitt as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Ansira Appoints Paul Tibbitt as Chief Executive Officer (PRNewswire)

"Paul has a wealth of knowledge and experience in scaling businesses and fostering client success, go-to-market and sales strategies, and organizational excellence. We are excited to partner with Paul on this next chapter of the company's growth," Truelink Partner, Head of Operations Adam Rimmer said.

In his role as CEO, Tibbitt will be responsible for expanding Ansira's capabilities in both proprietary marketing technology and services along with leading the global team of 1200+ marketing practitioners. Tibbitt has a proven track record in leading companies to positions of market strength through growth, most recently serving as Global President at CJ, the leading affiliate platform and network, connecting 3,500+ global brands across retail, travel, finance, and network and home services with billions of online consumers every day by facilitating productive partnerships with millions of publishers and content creators in a pay for performance model. He joined CJ in 2015 when it was owned by Alliance Data Systems and aided in the sale of the business to Publicis Groupe in 2019, as part of Epsilon.

While at Publicis, he also served as CEO of Performics, a leading performance media agency with a 20-year legacy and diverse client roster in auto, retail, insurance, utilities, business services, and other industries. In his time leading Performics the business made a significant turnaround in performance, focusing on go-to-market and sales strategies. Before joining CJ, Tibbitt led the North America sales team for Affinnova, a Cambridge, MA startup founded out of MIT which was sold to Nielsen in 2014.

"I am thrilled to be joining Ansira and look forward to bringing my perspective and experience to the organization," Tibbitt said. "I was blown away by the impressive, long-tenured client roster of the company and am excited to work alongside the executive team and global employees to grow the company's consumer experience marketing services and proprietary marketing technology platforms across websites, channel partner marketing, media, and adtech."

Ansira is backed by Truelink Capital a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles.

ABOUT ANSIRA

Ansira, the leading independent, global marketing technology and services company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms, guides companies operating in distributed ecosystems to connect with their customers, fostering unwavering brand loyalty by seamlessly integrating digital and physical experiences from the enterprise to hyper-local level. Ansira's innovative blend of human expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions solves the challenges faced by global marketers today and drive demand for their businesses. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn .

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the technology-enabled services and industrials sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value creation through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of operational improvements, strategic initiatives, and transformative add-on acquisitions.

Media Contact: Megan Duran

Megan.Duran@Ansira.com

972.663.1380

(PRNewsfoto/Ansira Partners, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ansira Partners, Inc.