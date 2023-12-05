37 Interactive Entertainment's MSCI ESG rating jumps to AA

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), an authoritative international index agency, announced the results of its latest ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) ratings, and 37 Interactive Entertainment's rating jumped to AA, making it the only company in China to enter the MSCI ESG AA in the Global Media & Entertainment industry. This puts China's Media & Entertainment enterprises in the same leading league as the top companies in the area of ESG practice.

MSCI highly affirmed 37 Interactive Entertainment's achievements in ESG governance, and believed that the company has established a sound governance system of sustainable development, and excels in human capital development, privacy and data security, responsible corporate behaviour and carbon emissions.

Under the leadership of the relevant committees of the Board of Directors, 37 Interactive Entertainment's Sustainable Development Management Working Group carries out liability risk assessment, and enhances the company's ESG performance on different issues through systematic and collaborative plans.

As for social dimension, the company attaches great importance to the vitality of high-quality talents, focusing on sharing benefits with employees, supporting employees' professional development with a comprehensive training system, as well as enhancing an equal and dynamic working environment.

User privacy and data security are basic guarantee for the company's business development. The company has gained the ISO/IEC 27001 information security management system certification. In order to further strengthen the company's information security management and risk prevention capabilities, the company has also conducted relevant training for all employees.

In terms of zero-carbon transition, the company is one of the earliest enterprises in the industry to propose 2025 carbon neutrality, taking active actions in response to the challenges of climate change. In June 2023, the company published its first TCFD progress report, which comprehensively analyzed its risks and opportunities in addressing climate change. The company's carbon emissions within its operation boundary in FY2022 have been reduced by 51.11% compared to the baseline year 2019, with a 65.97% share of green power usage.

In the next stage, the company will keep optimizing the construction of the ESG governance system in line with the best global ESG practices, and creating greater shared values.

SOURCE 37 Interactive Entertainment