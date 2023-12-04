PanOxyl® Introduces Blemish Aftercare Brightening Patches: A Breakthrough in Targeting Dark Spots

The #1 best-selling acne wash* brand grows its award-winning acne care portfolio

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PanOxyl®, a leader in innovative skincare solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, Blemish Aftercare Brightening Patches. These cutting-edge hydrocolloid patches are specially formulated with a Spot Fading Complex to target the look of dark spots and redness and promote a brighter, more even skin tone.

Dark spots, often a result of blemishes and hyperpigmentation, can be a common concern for individuals on the path to a clearer complexion. PanOxyl's Blemish Aftercare Brightening Patches are designed to offer a convenient and powerful approach to targeting dark spots in a unique patch format. The Spot Fading Complex within these patches combines the potent properties of Niacinamide, known for its skin-brightening capabilities, Tranexamic Acid, which helps reduce the appearance of discoloration, and Vitamin C, a renowned antioxidant that promotes a more radiant complexion. This carefully crafted formula targets the appearance of dark spots and redness and visibly improves skin texture and the appearance of pores.

"The Blemish Aftercare Brightening Patches represent a meaningful step in PanOxyl's ongoing mission to provide effective and innovative skincare solutions," says Steve Gallopo, EVP and General Manager of Crown Therapeutics. "In response to the growing interest and success in the skincare patch market, we are thrilled to introduce a new generation of patches specifically designed to target post-blemish redness and discoloration."

"I've noticed a growing interest in the treatment of spots and discoloration across my practice," says Dr. Suneel Chilukuri, Board Certified Dermatologist. "I am excited to have another PanOxyl product to recommend to my patients that addresses these concerns. These products are an easily accessible, effective solution for clearer skin. The bonus for our patients is the affordability of these products."

PanOxyl's Blemish Aftercare Brightening Patches are easy to incorporate into any skincare routine and can be used on various skin types. The patches are designed to be discreet and comfortable, allowing users to enjoy the benefits of targeting dark spots without disruption to their daily activities. Each package of PanOxyl's Blemish Aftercare Brightening Patches includes 16 uniquely large, clear patches that work overnight to target multiple spots at once. These patches are conveniently free from parabens, fragrances, latex, and dyes.

Blemish Aftercare Brightening Patches will be available for purchase at select retailers and online starting December 4, 2023. For more information about PanOxyl and its range of skincare products, please visit www.PanOxyl.com.

*Crown Laboratories, Inc. calculation based in part on data reported by NielsenIQ through its ScanTrack Service for the Acne Wash Category for the 52-week period ending 8/12/2023, for the total U.S. market, xAOC, according to the NielsenIQ standard product hierarchy. Copyright © 2023, Nielsen Consumer LLC.

About PanOxyl®

Known for its #1 selling, dermatologist recommended acne wash in the U.S., PanOxyl offers a full line of acne-prone skin care products designed to clear, manage, and moisturize to reveal your best-looking skin. Always backed by science, PanOxyl has been used and trusted by millions around the world for the last 45 years. For more information about PanOxyl or its products, visit https://www.panoxyl.com/

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for ten years and has expanded its distribution to over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com .

