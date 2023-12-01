Welcome to Nogginville

Innovative children's learning and streaming platform, Noggin, launches expansive and ever-evolving virtual world for children to explore and build real-life skills

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noggin, Nickelodeon's interactive learning platform, announced today the launch of Nogginville, an expansive and ever-evolving interactive world in which kids can apply their Noggin skills in real-world contexts. Inspired by dollhouse play which has proven to be beneficial for early childhood development and learning, Nogginville offers a plethora of interactive environments, customizable characters and mini learning games.

Nogginville (PRNewswire)

Upon launch, Nogginville offers four exciting locations for children to play in and explore: their in-game home, the food market, the neighborhood pool and the local theater. Within these areas, which are unlocked according to each child's progress, there will be a total of 15 brand-new embedded learning games. Customizable new avatars and versions of beloved Nick Jr. characters will also be available for children to dress up and use to interact with the various virtual environments.

"Nogginville significantly advances Noggin's important focus on personalized learning," said Kristen Kane, Executive Vice President, Noggin. "This unique virtual game world responds to each child's passions and interests, enabling them to learn and apply skills in real-world scenarios."

The addition of Nogginville builds upon its existing customized learning capabilities, including the recently released Special Delivery feature, which provides children with a customized sequence of engaging learning content featuring their favorite characters. Both features have propelled Noggin as a leader and innovator at the intersection of education technology and streaming entertainment.

"Nogginville, Special Delivery, and our other personalized learning features provide a learning experience for children backed by scientific evidence about what works best for children's growth and development," said Kane. "By combining these experiences with the engaging power of Nick Jr. characters and our original content, Noggin has become a 'must-have' learning experience for kids, parents and educators."

About Noggin:

Designed for kids aged 2 to 7, Noggin is Nickelodeon's personalized, interactive learning platform developed by education experts and starring children's favorite Nick Jr. characters. Kids learn important skills for school and life as they play on Noggin – engaging with an ever-expanding library of over 1,000+ learning games, activities, exclusive shorts and e-books. Noggin also includes 2,000+ ad-free episodes of popular series including PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig, and Blue's Clues & You!. Backed by research, Noggin's specialized educational approach is designed to build children's math, literacy, and wellness skills while developing their curiosity and social and emotional learning. Join Noggin today by downloading the app or subscribe at www.noggin.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Noggin