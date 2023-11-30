SMIRNOFF INITIATIVE REIGNITES SOCIAL CONNECTIONS THROUGH CULTURAL ACTS AROUND THE WORLD

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smirnoff, the world's #1 vodka[1], is today unveiling multimarket activations to boldly champion the power of the collective and reignite social connections around the world in a celebration of the spark that's created when different people, flavours and ingredients come together.

With a recent report indicating that 79% of 18-29 year-olds feel their emotional connections are weaker today than they were in the past[2], this new initiative aims to tackle feelings of disconnection and isolation around the world. Rolling out in more than 20 countries including the UK, Canada, North America, Mexico, Brazil, Ireland, India and Australia, the initiative will bring local communities together through activities, partnerships and events that lean into local culture and passion points such as music, sport and dance.

These activations will be underpinned by a new global creative, Atomic, which brings this inclusive ethos to life through a playful "life is like a cocktail" metaphor. Embodying the spirit of togetherness, the spot, initially launching in the UK, shows a diverse group of people spontaneously turning into bubbles which mix together before turning back into human form and finally connecting with one another.

In the UK, Smirnoff is reigniting social connection with a focus on lowering social barriers through a new long-term partnership with Sinead Burke's accessibility and inclusion consultancy, Tilting the Lens, and Stonegate, one of the UK's largest hospitality groups, to make socialising more accessible.

Spearheaded by an event curated by legendary nightlife performers, Sink The Pink, the London launch took place last night, Wednesday 29 November, and was hosted by comedian Fats Timbo and actor Layton Williams. The night saw Drag Syndrome, a collective of fabulous Kings and Queens with Down syndrome, take to the stage alongside an array of performers including former Spice Girl Mel C.

The venue was transformed to showcase some of the ways in which barriers found in the built environment of our social venues can be addressed. The inclusion of features such as a low-counter bar, accessible viewing platforms, a quiet room, BSL interpreters and visual interpreting tools meant that Disabled guests were able to enjoy the night as their full, true, and diverse selves.

The ambition is that the brand's partnership with Stonegate and Tilting the Lens will drive positive change for the Disabled community over the coming months by reviewing the settings in which people drink and engage with Smirnoff products.

Lady Mercury and Lady Francesca, members of Drag Syndrome, commented:

"As a collective of fabulous drag artists, we love performing and had a great time on stage alongside all of the other talented acts. Through the new partnerships that Smirnoff announced last night, we hope to see more events like this across the UK with easier access and representation of the Disabled community in the audience."

Sinéad Burke, CEO and Founder of Tilting the Lens, commented:

"Smirnoff's commitment to implement measurable changes in accessibility, by working with Disabled people, is a much-needed approach to a sector that, for too long, has excluded Disabled people as customers and talent. Viewing accessibility not merely as a measure of compliance, but one of community and creativity means that through the inclusion of Quiet Rooms, British Sign Language performers, inclusive furniture, and trained staff, Disabled people can be who they are, as they are, not merely for one night only."

Beyond the UK, Smirnoff has used the medium of dance to reignite social connections across Brazil through its partnership with popstar IZA to launch a unique track and dance challenge that has got everyone moving together. The initiative has spanned borders with interactive billboards in major global cities encouraging passers-by to get involved.

In the US, Smirnoff has been using the power of sport to reignite social connections with an NFL partnership that encourages all fans to come together and celebrate their unique traditions and fandom for Game Days. A new national TVC campaign launched with custom spots that demonstrate the cultures of each fanbase alongside a coin toss activation that enabled fans to win delicious game day cocktails, demonstrating how Smirnoff brings people together.

Stephanie Jacoby, Smirnoff Global Brand Director, commented:

"Despite there being more ways than ever for us to connect with one another, we know that feelings of loneliness and isolation are rising around the world. At Smirnoff, we fundamentally believe that we're better when we're together, which is why these acts feel so important and relevant for today. By reinforcing social connections and doubling down on our longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusivity, we aim to make it as easy as possible for as many people as possible to come together."

More activities are being planned in markets all around the world over the coming months, including fresh partnerships and initiatives focussed on festival season and Pride - building on Smirnoff's well-established commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community - and ensuring they continue to reignite social connections and bring people together like never before.

NOTES TO EDITOR

For all media inquiries and/or interview requests, please contact smirnoffglobal@smarts.agency

The Atomic creative spot can be viewed here and behind the scenes of production is available here.

About Smirnoff Vodka

Smirnoff is the world's #1 vodka[3] and Diageo's most popular spirit brand by volume[4]. Smirnoff is a brand for everyone and has been enjoyed for more than 150 years. To learn more about Smirnoff and any upcoming news, visit www.smirnoff.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

[1] Spirits Business, Brand Champions Report 2023

[2] McCann Worldgroup Truth Central Truth About Youth 2023

[3] Spirits Business, Brand Champions Report 2023

[4] Diageo Performance Results for fiscal year 2023

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288566/ATOMIC_60.mp4

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286956/Smirnoff_Atomic.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2289377/Smirnoff_Global_Initiative.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286954/Smirnoff_Logo.jpg

Smirnoff launches new global digital first creative, Atomic (PRNewsfoto/Smirnoff) (PRNewswire)

Sinead Burke, CEO of Tilting The Lens and Drag Syndrome at Smirnoff event to launch new global initiative to drive social connections. (PRNewsfoto/Smirnoff) (PRNewswire)

Smirnoff Logo (PRNewsfoto/Smirnoff) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smirnoff