TACO TRUCK CREATIVE AND CALLAWAY GOLF CELEBRATE A DECADE OF SUCCESSFUL PARTNERSHIP

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Truck Creative continues its long-term partnership with Callaway Golf, a global leader in the golf industry. This milestone marks a decade of collaboration and shared success in making Callaway Golf the number one brand in the industry.

Ten years ago, Callaway took a chance on a fledgling advertising agency, Taco Truck Creative started by Ernest Koury, Travis Graham, and David Huerta. "When we started with Callaway in 2013, the five year plan was to get them to the #1 brand in golf, and we helped them get there in just three years," said Travis Graham, Taco Truck founder and Creative Director. "We've worked hard to keep them at the top ever since."

Over the past decade, Taco Truck Creative has played a pivotal role in Callaway's marketing success. They have embarked on a journey of transforming the golf industry through strategic marketing initiatives. Taco Truck understood that they needed to take a different approach to capture the attention of golfers everywhere. "We started building product positioning platforms that would inspire our marketing partners to collaborate, create content, and execute ideas across multiple channels," says Graham. Through the collaborative, creative environment Taco Truck developed with Callaway, they redefined the agency/client relationship and have helped drive sales to record levels.

"Taco Truck Creative's in-depth understanding of the industry and their ability to create engaging campaigns that resonate with golfers have been essential to our success," said Callaway Golf VP of Global Marketing, Nick McInally. "We are thrilled to celebrate ten years of outstanding collaboration with their team and look forward to many more together."

As Taco Truck Creative and Callaway Golf enter the next decade of their collaborative partnership, they both remain committed to developing effective marketing strategies that will inspire golfers around the world and cement Callaway Golf as a leader in innovation and brand success.

