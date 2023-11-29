MetTel and Sotera Team Up to Bring the Highest Security Standard to Mobile Communications

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, announced today that it will introduce the ultra-secure Sotera SecurePhone from Sotera Digital Security to government and commercial enterprise customers.

The Sotera SecurePhone from MetTel. (PRNewswire)

MetTel customers now have access to the same secure communication technology that powers some of the most critical and sensitive systems in the world in a mobile form factor. The operating system that powers the Sotera SecurePhone is the same operating system that is trusted to secure the United States nuclear arsenal, commercial airliners, and NASA space systems. These are systems that must not only be secure, they also cannot fail.

The Sotera SecurePhone is validated by Netragard, a highly reputable, third-party penetration testing organization which has confirmed that the Sotera SecurePhone is the most secure mobile communication device available. Netragard provides offensive and defensive security services to the US Department of Defense.

MetTel is a four-time and current Leader of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services as well as an official IT communications vendor on the US General Services Administration's (GSA) $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract designed to modernize and transform US Federal government networks.

The Sotera SecurePhone joins a growing, robust line-up of security offerings from MetTel that include a range of network and endpoint-based solutions. "Security and privacy are of utmost importance to individuals working with sensitive information, and mobile communications have always been a prime target for data and identity theft," said Max Silber, Vice President of Mobility and IoT at MetTel. "The Sotera SecurePhone allows our customers to communicate anywhere without fear of their sensitive information being exposed by malicious actors."

Sotera is built from the ground-up with a focus on secure communications: first, securing the hardware; second, securing the operating system; and third, securing the applications. The Sotera SecurePhone is the first and only product to lock down all three layers in a single solution.

Securing the Hardware: Sotera is built securely from the silicon up using the MediaTek P60 chipset. The Sotera handset will not authenticate foreign hardware and will deny power from the battery, dramatically reducing the risk of physical attacks.

Securing the Operating System: Sotera runs on the Integrity 178B RTOS which has no known vulnerabilities and is implemented in security critical systems, including U.S. military aircraft and NASA's Orion Crew Exploration Vehicle.

Securing the Applications: Sotera SecurePhone applications are both secure and isolated using a security-enhanced Signal protocol-based voice/messenger as well as an authentication system with transactional server. All communication and file-sharing are encrypted endpoint to endpoint.

"We are extremely excited to work with a B2B partner having the industry-recognized caliber of MetTel to offer our Sotera SecurePhone," said David Kay, CEO of Sotera Digital Security. "Now MetTel users can protect their companies' sensitive communications with an efficient, affordable and completely secure solution."

"Smartphone devices and their operating systems have known vulnerability risks, but what is perhaps most concerning is how reliant enterprise executives and government officials are on applications such as Signal and WhatsApp. Many responsible leaders are not aware that using these applications are not advisable for confidential communications. While they may be secure in their own right, these applications are used on hardware and software that is not. If the phone's hardware or software is hacked, then so are the apps," Kay explained.

Sotera powered by MetTel will allow secure communications across a variety of different sectors:

Confidential Business : In the modern business environment with a dispersed workforce, Sotera SecurePhone allows individuals working with sensitive data and trade secrets to have secure communications between offices or in the field both domestically and internationally. It also offers a means to communicate during crisis securely and reliably, so business leaders can make decisions and coordinate a response, quickly.

Legal Services: Sotera SecurePhone protects sensitive legal data from unauthorized access or interception, including witnesses involved in criminal defense, undisclosed M&A activity, or complex multiparty negotiations.

Financial Services: Often dealing with sensitive data including personal and financial information, financial institutions, executives, and high net worth individuals can securely discuss banking, investments, and financial transactions with clients and their firms.

Government and Government Contracting: Used by high-level executives, government officials, and diplomats who handle sensitive information and travel frequently to unstable or untrustworthy countries, this system can provide an additional layer of security against eavesdropping and unauthorized access to communications.

About Sotera

Sotera Digital Security provides clients across the globe with end-to-end security for both voice communications and text services. Led by a team of recognized mobility experts, Sotera is focused on delivering innovative, data privacy solutions that offer clients a competitive edge. The company's current offering, the Sotera Secure Communications Service represents the successful engineering of multi-layered defense and security combining Integrity 178, the only operating system in the world to achieve NSA's highest certification level (EAL 6+); proprietary partitioned communication apps; and data transmission encryption. For more information about Sotera products, services, and partner solutions, visit https://soteradigital.com/

About MetTel

MetTel is a global communications solutions provider for businesses and government agencies. We design and deploy tailored connectivity and networking solutions for voice, data, mobility, and IoT by leveraging our global private network and the industry's broadest portfolio of innovative technology. Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the last four consecutive years, we digitally transform legacy networks with intelligence, security, and dedicated solutions management. This unique combination of solution design, deployment, and management creates an unparalleled customer experience with enhanced productivity and cost-savings, freeing organizations to focus on their core operations. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.

Media Contact:

Mike Azzi

mazzi@mettel.net

347.420.0957

Claire Cairns

Sotera Digital

ccairns@soteradigital.com

+44(0)7943774236

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Manhattan Telecommunication Corporation (MetTel)