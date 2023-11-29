Chef José Andrés' Zaytinya Concept Arrives to The South Beach Culinary Scene

José Andrés' Return to the Magic City: Distinguished Mediterranean Concept by the Celebrity Chef with Established Outposts in Washington, D.C. and New York, Expands Its Culinary Footprint to the Heart of Miami

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A renowned culinary concept is about to grace the vibrant shores of South Beach, and it goes by the name of Zaytinya. Officially open to the public on November 29th and nestled within the luxurious Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, this culinary masterpiece marks the eagerly anticipated return of globally renowned celebrity chef José Andrés to Miami, serving as the latest addition to the José Andrés Group – a culinary powerhouse known for its mission to "change the world through the power of food".

"Zaytinya is a celebration of the honest, delicious flavors of the Eastern Mediterranean that have inspired the world for centuries. We cannot wait to bring this food to South Beach!" says Chef José Andrés.

At the heart of Zaytinya is a unique partnership between Chef José Andrés and Aglaia Kremezi, Zaytinya's Chef Partner. More than 15 years ago, their shared passion for authentic food gave birth to the concept of Zaytinya.

Bringing the best of Turkey, Greece, and Lebanon together under one roof, Zaytinya's menu reflects the rich regional diversity of these classic cuisines under the guidance of James Beard Award-winning chef José Andrés and concept chef Michael Costa. The beverage menu at Zaytinya South Beach is as carefully curated as the culinary offerings, boasting an eclectic selection of unique wines from the Mediterranean and beyond.

The Zaytinya brand – an iconic culinary institution in Washington, D.C. – recently expanded its footprint even further with the opening of its New York City location in 2022 at The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad. Zaytinya's third location marks the second collaboration between Flag Luxury Group and José Andrés Group on the heels of the approval of a plan to build a 15-story residential building on the property; a project that all three hotel ownership groups - Flag Luxury Group, Lionstone Development and Ben-Josef Group have been passionate about for many years.

In October 2023, José Andrés Group assumed all food and beverage operations for The Ritz-Carlton South Beach, including Lapidus lobby bar, DiLlido Beach Club, in-room dining, banquet services, and the Ritz Club lounge.

Zaytinya is located at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach at 1 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, Florida 33139. Starting November 29th, Zaytinya South Beach is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit www.zaytinya.com.

