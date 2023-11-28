Trina Solar manufacturing plant recognized as a national green factory

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The photovoltaics production plant of Trina Solar in Suqian, Jiangsu province, eastern China, has been placed on the list of national green factories issued by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. This listing represents another milestone in the company's commitment to sustainable development.

Green factories are those that wisely use land, avoid using harmful raw materials, adopt clean production practices, intelligently handle waste, use low-carbon energy and otherwise operate in an environmentally friendly way. Trina Solar is committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions, and it ceaselessly promotes green energy. The company provides clean electricity through photovoltaic modules and is dedicated to using green processes in its manufacturing as well as eliminating or minimizing carbon emissions. As a result of all this the company was awarded a score of 99.4 related to primary indicators in the green factory assessment.

How Trina Solar factory gained its green rating

Primary indicators Infrastructure Management system Energy resource investment Products Environmental emissions Performance Total Scores 20 15 15 10 10 29.40 99.40

Under the mission "Solar Energy for All", Trina Solar has vigorously pushed for green, low-carbon and sustainable development in line with its ESG philosophy. The company's full range of 210mm Vertex modules was awarded an LCA certificate and the Carbon Footprint Certificate by TÜV Rheinland last year. In addition, Trina Solar was on this year's Forbes China ESG Innovative Companies list and has been named a decarbonisation leader in the European Union. The company's manufacturing plant in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, has been named a Zero Carbon Factory by TiGroup, the first factory in the PV industry to be given such a title.

From implementing green operations to developing a sustainable value chain to manufacturing products with low-carbon footprint, Trina Solar is committed to reducing carbon emissions everywhere it can. It will continue to manufacture and sell its high-quality products as it champions the push toward a green energy future.

View original content:

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd