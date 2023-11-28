Maggiano's Little Italy® Welcomes the Winter Holidays With Festive Flair

Italian-American restaurant introduces decadent family-style meals and seasonal features for the holidays

DALLAS , Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maggiano's Little Italy® is continuing to celebrate the holiday season by providing delicious options for upscale winter gatherings with family-style dine-in, carryout options and winter menu features for December! In the spirit of togetherness, Maggiano's will also have their doors open to anyone who doesn't feel like turning on the oven this Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

New Year's Eve carryout bundle. (PRNewswire)

From Nov. 30 to New Year's Eve, guests can dine in at Maggiano's for an extravagant three-course holiday menu featuring refined Italian classics. Guests will be able to make their perfect meal with two salads and their choice from a list of 14 starters, over 10 pastas and 11 entrees - there's sure to be a menu combination to satisfy every craving! Options range from classic Italian appetizers like Stuffed Mushrooms and new holiday feature, Sausage and Peppers, to hearty pastas and entrées like Branzino Crab Imperial, succulent Beef Tenderloin Medallions and Four-Cheese Ravioli.

"The holiday season is something we do exceptionally well at Maggiano's because at the heart and soul of this time of year is food and family: two foundational areas of our brand for over 30 years," said Larry Konecny, chief concept officer and vice president of Maggiano's Little Italy®. "While we focus on family-style, large group dining and carryout offerings all year round, we get to really have fun and innovate with our holiday menus and offer delicious, one-of-a-kind dining experiences tailored for every family."

Maggiano's will be offering two different carryout meal bundles for at-home festivities this year:

The Holiday Bundle will be available between Dec. 14 and Dec. 24 and must be ordered via phone or online for pickup 24 hours in advance. This bundle will be served hot and ready-to-eat and can feed 5-6 people.

For those hosting a more intimate New Year's gathering, Maggiano's will also have New Year's Carryout Bundles for two or four people from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1 . Orders must be placed online or over the phone by 8 p.m. on the evening prior to the pickup date.

Maggiano's is now taking Christmas Eve reservations for dine-in guests via phone call, online through Maggianos.com and in the Maggiano's app . For those who have travel plans and won't be able to make it to Maggiano's for the holidays, the restaurant also has its limited-time winter menu features through Jan. 3. With a focus on hearty yet elevated dishes that will leave both stomachs and hearts full, the offerings include:

Warm Sausage & Peppers



Creamy Lobster Fondue

16 oz. NY Strip Contadina , Italian sausage served with roasted peppers and mushrooms and crispy Vesuvio potatoes



16 oz. NY Strip paired with garlic mashed potatoes, roasted garlic jus and asparagus

Chocolate Profiteroles with peppermint ice cream, hot fudge and whipped cream

Sparkling Ruby Cosmo with Ketel One Vodka, Pomegranate and Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Wine

Since the coming months are also a time for giving, Maggiano's will be offering major gift card bouncebacks to treat your foodie friends, and yourself, to a delicious meal. Guests who purchase $100 in gift cards online or in-restaurant will receive a bonus card for $20 off their next visit between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2024. These bonus savings are available now through Dec. 31.

Holiday carryout bundle. (PRNewswire)

Maggiano's Little Italy (PRNewswire)

