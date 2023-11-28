HONEYWELL'S AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION HELPS SET THE STAGE FOR EFFORTLESS HOLIDAY SHOPPING EXPERIENCES

Solution empowers businesses with cutting-edge technology to streamline operations, elevating worker productivity and provide frictionless shopping options

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With peak shopping season at hand, solutions that enhance the customer experience and help speed their decisions are increasingly critical. To optimize retail operations and efficiency, Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced the latest release of its powerful SwiftDecoder™ barcode-decoding software, designed to make shopping easier and help ensure a seamless retail experience.

Used by companies worldwide to scan millions of barcodes each day, SwiftDecoder transforms camera-enabled devices into efficient barcode scanners, offering fast and accurate data capture. For retailers, it seamlessly integrates the software's augmented reality plug-ins into both store associate- and customer-facing applications. This integration boosts productivity by enabling the scanning of shelf tags and visually overlaying graphics and information on the screen. This is beneficial for store associates managing inventory and ensuring price label accuracy, as well as for customers seeking promotional and nutritional details, helping to provide a frictionless checkout experience.

"SwiftDecoder is enabling retailers to create innovative applications that revolutionize the customer journey," said David Barker, president of Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services. "Fast and frictionless checkouts not only boost customer satisfaction but also improve operational efficiency, allowing businesses to embrace a forward-thinking shopping experience. With Honeywell technology, accurate and real-time product information is delivered to both associates and customers, leading to higher-quality customer interactions. This convergence of technology and consumer empowerment is helping to reshape the retail landscape, promising a future where frictionless, efficient, and convenient shopping is the new norm."

As peak shopping season approaches, solutions enhancing the customer experience and bringing speed to shoppers' decisions will be critical. With purchasing options like click and collect and innovative options like "Shop and Go" – where consumers can complete purchases in-store without interacting with an associate – the adoption of SwiftDecoder presents an opportunity to create unique shopping experiences that will keep consumers coming back for more. Research firm Gartner reported that customer experience influences 66% of loyalty, surpassing price and brand combined, and 94% of consumers are more likely to make future purchases with a positive experience.

Reduced wait times at checkout mean that more customers can be served in a shorter period which, in turn, can increase the store's overall sales potential. This technology can also facilitate better inventory management by providing real-time data on product popularity and availability, helping businesses make more informed stocking decisions.

SwiftDecoder's advanced image-processing algorithms can be used in many different devices, including mobile phones, tablets, computers, wearable scanners, drones, and kiosks for a variety of retail and logistics applications.

Honeywell is a pioneer in the barcode scanning industry. From the invention of the most widely used barcode in retail, manufacturing and healthcare (Code 39), to the invention of the barcode used to check in passengers for airline flights and rail travel (Aztec 2D), the company helps organizations create efficiencies, increase productivity, and enhance customer satisfaction. The company continues to collaborate with businesses around the globe to deliver new technologies that help transform fundamental business processes. For more information on Honeywell's retail solutions, visit sps.honeywell.com.

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation, and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Connected Enterprise integrated software platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations that help make the world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

