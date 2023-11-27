Attune partnered with 45 Colorado school districts, The University of Colorado Boulder and The Colorado Department of Health and Environment to expand indoor air quality monitoring systems statewide

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune, the only customizable indoor air quality solution in America, in partnership with school districts in Colorado, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE), and the University of Colorado Boulder, deployed Attune IAQ systems in 45 school districts and 369 school buildings across the state. This CDC-funded initiative aims to improve IAQ environments in Colorado school districts for students, teachers and administrators.

Attune real time air quality monitors are now in every building of Denver Public Schools after expanding statewide to improve air quality in schools with outdated infrastructure. President Biden recently praised the work Denver Public Schools have done to address the indoor air quality crisis.

"The expansion of the Attune partnership across the state of Colorado will enable the assessment of how clean the air is in classrooms where students and teachers spend the most time," said Dr. Serene Almomen, CEO and co-founder of Attune. "Attune's indoor air quality sensors will alert school administrators in real-time if there are any classrooms which are outliers in terms of air quality and ventilation performance so they can act in an evidenced-based manner in the best interest of their staff and students quickly."

Colorado's Department of Education reports 1 in 5 students are chronically absent from school, resulting in an average of nearly 113,000 Colorado students consistently truant during the school year. In educational settings, poor indoor air quality can have negative health effects, chronic absenteeism and lower academic performance.

Attune's monitoring networks report levels of selected environmental factors and airborne pollutants in real-time through an easy-to-read dashboard format, which can be customized for any audience. This valuable data can be used to optimize HVAC system performance and students' educational environment, for any school infrastructure, classroom occupancy levels, location and season. The first-of-its-kind sensor-based platform is supported by 58 patents and detects changes in temperature, humidity, CO 2 , Particulate Matter (PM) levels, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) and other gasses and contaminants. These monitors can be customized for any urban or rural educational setting to also include ozone, combustion products and/or noise levels.

"The installation of Attune in 369 Colorado Public School buildings is a major step towards validating that our schools have acceptable air quality as we now have the ability to mitigate the potential transmission of airborne viruses and other respiratory challenges," said Dr. Mark Hernandez, a civil and environmental engineering professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder. "You can't monitor what you don't measure and Attune allows us to "see" exactly what is in the air in real-time."

Professor Hernandez's research focuses on microbiological aspects of indoor air pollution, and with support from the Centers for Disease Control, is leading the initiative that will analyze air quality data generated by Attune's monitoring networks across more than 3,000 classrooms in about 25% of Colorado school districts.

Attune was selected as an IAQ schools expert by the Environmental Protection Agency, and its real-time monitoring is currently in many school districts across the nation including Washington D.C. Public Schools, Montgomery County Public Schools, Monterey County Schools, South Monterey County Schools, and Prince William County Public Schools.

Attune is involved in many IAQ monitoring initiatives across the nation that are driven by the Biden administration's Building Better School Infrastructure Plan, which includes a $500 million grant program to bolster school energy efficiency. The plan offers grants to improve HVAC/ventilation systems within school buildings in support of local, state, territorial, and tribal nation education.

For more information about Attune, visit their website at https://www.attuneiot.com .

About Attune:

Attune is a first-of-its-kind, sensor-based technology platform with 58 patents for its technology innovations. It provides real-time assurance into critical areas such as indoor air quality, energy consumption, risk of water leaks, critical equipment status, and more. Attune is the only customizable indoor air quality monitoring solution on the market and is UL 2905 and SOC2 certified and GBAC Star Registered.

