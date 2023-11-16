Farwest Corrosion Control Company Announces the Promotion of Kenji Gailey to President

DOWNEY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farwest Corrosion Control Company ("Farwest"), a California-based cathodic protection and corrosion control services company, announced the appointment of Kenji Gailey to President effective today. Gailey is being internally promoted from Vice President of Construction Services & Installation. He has worked closely with the senior leadership team and brings nearly two decades of experience in the energy and corrosion sectors.

"As I transition into a senior advisory role, I am confident about the prospects for the business," said outgoing President Troy Rankin. "I have been involved with Farwest since I was 12 years old and am ready to hand over the reins to Kenji and the Farwest team. Kenji has a unique set of skills and has successfully managed products, construction, and engineering business units. I am happy to support Kenji in taking the company to the next level."

"It is an honor to have been selected as President and to build upon Farwest's 60-year legacy as a leader in corrosion control and cathodic protection," said Kenji Gailey. "Troy has built an incredible team of industry leaders instilled with strong core values. We look forward to continuing to earn our customers' trust and business as we deliver best-in-class corrosion solutions. "

Prior to Farwest, Gailey managed global product lines and new product development at Rohrback Cosasco. His experience also includes almost two decades of pipeline integrity management, construction management and advanced ultrasonic testing at General Electric and in the oil and gas industry. He received a B.S. in Engineering Technology from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and holds certifications in project management, coating inspection and cathodic protection.

About Farwest Corrosion Control Company: Farwest Corrosion Control Company is an industry pioneer and leader in comprehensive cathodic protection and corrosion control services and related products. The firm is known for finding solutions to difficult problems through quality products, sound engineering solutions and onsite installation services. Founded in 1956, Farwest remains privately held and is a Certified Minority-Owned Business. The firm is headquartered in Downey, CA, has seven regional operations and over 150 employees nationwide. For more information about Farwest products and services, visit FarwestCorrosion.com or call (310) 532.9524.

View original content:

SOURCE Farwest Corrosion Control Company