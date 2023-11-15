TAG - The Aspen Group Announces Hyung Bak as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

Bak succeeds Richard Parr, who will become Senior Advisor

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Aspen Group (TAG) announces the appointment of Hyung Bak as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer. In his new role, Bak will split his time between the TAG Practice Support Centers in Chicago and Syracuse to lead the Legal Center of Excellence (COE) and oversee Legal, Compliance, Risk Management, Employee Relations, and Industry and Governmental Affairs across TAG.

"Since joining TAG as General Counsel in December 2022, Hyung has rapidly emerged as a trusted counselor and an effective advocate inside and outside the organization," said Bob Fontana, Chairman and CEO of TAG. "We're excited to see the impact he makes as he takes on this important role."

Bak succeeds Richard Parr, who joined the company in 2018 and will be transitioning to TAG Senior Adviser. Parr will support business and policy initiatives with TAG's leadership team and brand presidents in his new role.

Bak brings a wealth of experience from his previous positions, having most recently served as General Counsel at Warby Parker. Previously, he was Senior Vice President and Group General Counsel at AmerisourceBergen and held positions of increasing responsibility in legal and procurement at Campbell Soup Company. Bak's legal career began with a clerkship for the Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, followed by private practice at leading international law firms Covington & Burling and Sullivan & Cromwell. Bak is a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard University and received his J.D. from Columbia Law School where he distinguished himself as the Senior Editor of the Columbia Law Review.

"This strategic transition marks the successful culmination of our succession plan that has been in development for nearly two years," said Parr. "After five years in the Chief Legal Officer role, I am confident that I am leaving the Legal Center of Excellence in extremely capable hands."

About TAG – The Aspen Group

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. TAG and the independent healthcare practices it supports operate more than 1,300 locations in 45 states through its five consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic Studio℠ and AZPetVet. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

