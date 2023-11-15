Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fitchburg, a 56-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open in Wisconsin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and FITCHBURG, Wis., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) announces the opening of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fitchburg, a 56-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 5535 Nobel Drive. The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

In addition to 24-hour registered nursing care, the hospital offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians. The hospital features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, a therapy courtyard, a cafeteria and a dayroom.

"We are excited to open this rehabilitation hospital to help individuals recovering from major illnesses and injuries regain the strength and function needed to reach their highest levels of independence," said Dodi Purtell, CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fitchburg. "Our team of experts will provide specialized care, close to home at this state-of-the-art hospital. We are greatly appreciative of the support we've received from the community and for the opportunity to serve as the region's trusted choice for rehabilitation."

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fitchburg is Encompass Health's 161st inpatient rehabilitation hospital nationwide and its second inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Wisconsin.

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 161 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

