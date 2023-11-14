Advertise With Us

Target Corporation to Webcast 3rd Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Target Corporation's (NYSE:TGT) webcast of its third quarter earnings conference call.

WHEN:

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 - 7:00 a.m. central time

HOW:

Investors and the media are invited to listen to the call through the company's website at Corporate.Target.com/Investors (click on the link under "Events & Presentations")

WHO:

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center

Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)(PRNewswire)

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/target-corporation-to-webcast-3rd-quarter-earnings-conference-call-on-wednesday-november-15-2023-301987042.html

SOURCE Target Corporation

