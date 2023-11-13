Tasty Bite Launches First-Ever Spice Balms Inspired by the Brand's Bold Indian Flavors

Limited Edition Tikka Masala, Vindaloo, and Hot & Spicy Lip Balms Satisfy Curry Cravings On-The-Go

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to crave-worthy tastes, spice is king: three in five consumers love spicy foods, and 63% prefer spicy global condiments1. As the leading ready-to-heat Indian food brand, Tasty Bite is answering this call with new Spice Balms, a first-of-its-kind collection of three spice-infused, gender-neutral lip balms that highlight the bold flavors found in the brand's cult-favorite curries.

Take your tastebuds and your beauty routine on an international flavor journey. From mild to almost-too-hot-to-handle, there's a Tasty Bite Spice Balm to satisfy any heat preference:

Tikka Masala Spice Balm is the perfect iteration of Tasty Bite's Chickpea Tikka Masala entree. With a delightful smokey flavor, this mild balm will delight the lips (and senses) of long-time fans of Indian cuisine as well as newcomers.

Vindaloo Spice Balm is a medium spicy option that evokes the flavor and aroma of Tasty Bite's Vindaloo entree. The bold, tangy flavor is made for those who like a little extra heat at the dinner table and beyond.

Hot & Spicy Spice Balm is for the most fervent spice lovers. With no shortage of chili peppers, a key spice found in many Indian foods and Tasty Bite products, this lip balm will take your Indian food flavor experience to hot new heights.

With Tasty Bite Spice Balms, you'll have lip-smacking good Indian flavor right at your fingertips (or should we say, right at your lips), at home and on-the-go. One quick swipe packs some serious flavor that is just as memorable as mealtime.

"At Tasty Bite, we're on a mission to free people from boring meals with accessible and authentically awesome Indian food," said Gwen Abramowitz, Vice President of Marketing at Tasty Bite. "Our delicious ready-to-heat entrees, rice, and sauces are ready in minutes — and now, even your daily lip balm application can instantly add a little (or a lot of) spice to your day."

Snag the collection of all three limited-edition Spice Balms for $4.99 (the same price as Tasty Bite ready-to-heat entrees) starting Friday, November 17 at 11 A.M. ET at TastyBite.com/SpiceBalm — gift the set to your favorite spice lover, or keep all the flavorful heat to yourself. Tasty Bite Spice Balms will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, so don't delay!

For more information about Tasty Bite, visit us at TastyBite.com and follow us on Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter).

About Tasty Bite

Born in India over 25 years ago and bursting with authentically awesome, bold flavors and ingredients, Tasty Bite, the leading ready-to-heat Indian food brand, is proud to demystify Indian food by creating authentically accessible entrees, rice, and sauces, ready in minutes. Tasty Bite products are developed by chefs in India to deliver authentic flavors in an accessible and convenient format, and are made from real ingredients that are non-GMO with nothing artificial. In addition to delivering bold, flavorful, authentic ready-to-heat Indian food, Tasty Bite is committed to sustainable farming practices, and the brand donates 2% of profits to the Tasty Bite Foundation in India, teaching organic and sustainable farming techniques to their community of local farmers.

About Preferred Foods International

Preferred Brands International (PBI), is a Stamford CT-based food company that manufactures and markets Tasty Bite® and a range of natural, convenient, and specialty foods with more than 100 SKUs. The Tasty Bite consumer business includes shelf-stable Indian & Asian entrees, Organic Rices & Grains, Asian Noodles, and a Spice & Simmer sauce kit range. The products are available in most major grocery stores and supermarkets across North America, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

The Tasty Bite Foodservice business (TFS) is headquartered in India, and its product range includes sauces and frozen formed products. Today TFS is an award-winning partner of choice to leaders in the QSR industry.

Every product that carries the Tasty Bite® brand is all-natural. Many are organic and none have artificial ingredients like preservatives, colors, flavors, or GMOs.

All manufacturing is done in PBI's subsidiary in India – Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (TBEL). TBEL is a public company listed (TSTY:IN) on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Its 33-acre campus outside Pune includes a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, the accredited Tasty Bite Research Center, a 25-acre organic farm, and a sustainability and farmer training center. The company is deeply committed to sustainable practices and consumer delight.

SOURCE Tasty Bite