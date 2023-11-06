Rev.1 Engineering Welcomes Scott Huter as New CEO

TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev.1 Engineering, a medical device design and development company, announced today that Scott Huter has been promoted to CEO effective November 1, 2023. Former CEO and Founder, Eric Johnson, is retiring after 16 years of leading the company and will be staying on in a consulting capacity and on the board of directors for the foreseeable future.

Please join us in extending congratulations to Scott Huter , the newly appointed CEO of Rev.1 Engineering.

Scott Huter has been with Rev.1 Engineering for 11+ years, most recently serving as the Chief Operations Officer since 2021. His wealth of experience from over 25 years in the medical device industry and exceptional leadership skills make him the ideal choice to lead Rev.1 Engineering into the future.

Founder Eric Johnson states, "Founding and running Rev. 1 Engineering has been the highlight of my career. I am eternally grateful to our clients and for our exceptional work family that has allowed Rev.1 to exceed my wildest expectations. Scott and the leadership team, that has been with us for over 12 years, have the experience, talent, passion, and dedication to manage the future success of Rev.1. I look forward to having more time for family, and I am excited to stay involved and see our team take Rev.1 to the next level!"

Huter adds, "I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to serve under Phil [Burke] and Eric [Johnson] these past years, and I am thrilled to continue my journey at Rev.1 Engineering and to lead this team of exceptional people into the next chapter. Together, we will continue our excellence in medical device innovation by challenging the status quo and pushing the boundaries of what is possible."

Huter's enthusiasm for embracing new technologies and fostering the growth of Rev.1's engineering team is evident in his continued leadership. His vision for the company continues to put the focus on serving Rev.1's clients in developing cutting-edge medical devices. He holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Kettering University and Masters in Business Administration from California State University San Marcos.

About the Company

Rev.1 Engineering – a subsidiary of Asahi Filmecc, has been working with medical device clients since 2008 when the company was founded by former CEO Eric Johnson and Phil Burke. Since then, Rev.1 has grown to become a premiere medical device design and development company that focuses on first-of-kind, innovative medical device technologies.

