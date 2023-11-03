St. Joseph's Hospital to Open First Proton Radiation Therapy Center in Tampa Bay Area

BayCare Invests $33M to Deliver Advanced Care to Cancer Patients

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction of the first proton therapy center to open in the Tampa Bay area is set to begin at St. Joseph's Hospital Cancer Institute, bringing technologically advanced treatment closer to home for local cancer patients.

The latest technology in development from Mevion Medical Systems empowers the most compact proton therapy system. The MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System is not yet available for clinical use. [Photo provided by Mevion Medical Systems] (PRNewsfoto/St. Joseph's Hospital) (PRNewswire)

Proton therapy delivers precise radiation treatments to cancerous tumors, using protons instead of X-rays to better target cancer and reduce the amount of radiation exposure to healthy tissue. As a result, patients report few side effects and have a lower risk of secondary malignancies.

"Proton therapy is the most technologically advanced type of cancer treatment and is proven to improve outcomes in cancer care; however, it is not yet widely available," said BayCare President and CEO Stephanie Conners. "BayCare is bringing the first proton radiation therapy center to Tampa so patients in our community don't have to drive to Orlando or beyond to get this level of high-quality care."

The $33 million investment will be located in St. Joseph's Hospital's Fred J. Woods Radiation Therapy Center and proton therapy treatment is expected to be available by fall 2025. The system at St. Joseph's will be an advancement to optimize our cancer treatment services across all of BayCare, including our other accredited radiation oncology programs at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg and Winter Haven Hospital in Winter Haven.

"The ability to target cancer cells with improved precision and accuracy is invaluable. The reduced exposure of radiation to healthy tissue helps patients limit their complications, particularly when the cancer is near a vital structure. It is also a great benefit for kids, whose bodies and tissues are still growing," said Nitesh Paryani, M.D., St. Joseph's Hospital's medical director of radiation oncology. "Proton therapy can be used to treat many forms of cancer and will be a welcome asset to cancer care in the Tampa Bay community."

BayCare can offer this new advanced therapy to patients on an expedited timeline compared to other proton therapy installations due to the development of new technology that is smaller in size and can easily integrate to existing infrastructures. The latest technology in development from Mevion Medical Systems empowers the most compact proton therapy system, , combining high-precision modern radiation delivery techniques with an upright patient positioning system designed to improve patient comfort.

BayCare and St. Joseph's Hospitals goal is to support and help patients in the battle against cancer by offering the best in specialized cancer care with board-certified cancer specialists, advanced technology and cutting-edge cancer research. The BayCare network of care for cancer patients spans across four counties for an integrated system encompassing hospitals, surgery centers, breast centers, radiation services, mastectomy resources, infusion and chemotherapy centers, oncology physician offices, patient resources, and support group locations.

The Fred J. Woods Radiation Therapy Center at St. Joseph's Hospital treats more than 900 patients each year using a variety of radiation therapy treatments and state-of-the-art equipment. Established in 1969, it was the first radiation center in Tampa Bay. For more information about the St. Joseph's Hospital Cancer Institute and Fred J. Woods Radiation Therapy Center visit: https://baycare.org/locations/hospitals/st-josephs-hospital/services/cancer

About St. Joseph's Hospital

St. Joseph's Hospital, part of the BayCare Health System, is known for advanced medical technology and compassionate care. Its Centers of Excellence include the Heart and Vascular Institute, Cancer Institute, Stroke and Neuroscience Program, Robotic Surgery Program and Emergency/Trauma Department, which provides more emergency care than any other hospital in Tampa Bay. More than 70 specialties are represented among the medical team, including internal medicine, cardiovascular surgery and neurosurgery. The hospital was founded in 1934 by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. The 615-bed hospital is located at 3001 West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa, Florida. For more information: BayCare.org/SJH.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare is ranked in the top 20% of large health systems nationally by Fortune/Merative for clinical and patient experience. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information visit BayCare.org.

