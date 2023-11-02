Nordic Semiconductor and AmberSemi Announce Partnership to Explore Opportunities with Amber's Breakthrough Power Products and Nordic Semiconductor Solutions

Multi-track partnership to target a range of markets with a breadth of semiconductor application solutions

DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Semiconductor and Amber Semiconductor, Inc. announced today that they have entered a multi-faceted partnership to explore sales, marketing, and development initiatives to bring new solutions to markets, such as smart electrical products, and other wirelessly integrated applications.

Nordic Semiconductor and Amber Semiconductor, Inc. announced a multi-faceted partnership to explore sales, marketing, and development initiatives (PRNewswire)

Nordic Semiconductor and Amber Semiconductor, Inc. announced today that they have entered a multi-faceted partnership

The initiatives anchor on the partners offering Nordic technology platforms powered by Amber Semiconductor's products, as well as developing unique reference designs for targeted customer segments. In addition, as the partnership matures, deeper development opportunities may be targeted as key customer requirements and opportunities are identified, refined, and addressed.

"We are pleased to partner with AmberSemi on exploring productization and market opportunities around its breakthrough AC to DC conversion products and our semiconductor solutions," said Geir Kjosavik – Director for Power Management ICs with Nordic Semiconductor. "As Nordic is expanding into wireless IoT markets that require AC power, we find AmberSemi's compact power solutions an ideal complement to our own power management solutions for battery powered products. We feel that together, with AmberSemi, we can bring new transformative and very competitive semiconductor solutions to our current and new customers," he concluded.

"We are very excited by our partnership with such a great, forward-leaning partner as Nordic," said Thar Casey, CEO at AmberSemi. "As we enter the commercialization phase for our silicon products, this partnership with Nordic represents a significant inflection point and accelerator towards adoption of truly compelling and unique semiconductor solutions in the market."

AmberSemi discovered a way the physics of electricity is managed differently - digitally - in silicon chips. The company's mission is to transform electrical product power management architecture globally from outdated, 1950's-era electro-mechanical power technologies, standard today in every electrical product, to smaller, safer, and smarter silicon chips.

"Building & home control and video surveillance together constitute a $3 billion market for power semiconductors, said Paul Pickering, Semiconductors Practice Lead, Omdia. "The smart building market, in particular, includes numerous applications that require AC/DC conversion in a space-constrained environment. Examples include building safety (smoke and gas detectors) security (video surveillance, building access control), climate control and smart lighting. Omdia forecasts growth in low-power AC/DC regulators will outpace the overall market by 31% from 2022 to 2027," concluded Pickering.

Mr. Casey continued, "Our products enable dramatically smaller power solutions, creating space for a significant expansion of features in wirelessly integrated smart products, without a change in product formfactors. This dynamic is relevant and disruptive to the crowded product structures of today's IOT products."

About AmberSemi

Amber Semiconductor, Inc is a leading developer of patented, innovative solid-state power management technologies for the digital control of electricity. The company's disruptive breakthroughs change the electrical landscape forever for industrial, commercial and residential building products, powered appliances, and semiconductor solutions worldwide. With 38 patents secured around the company's core breakthroughs, its technologies upgrade power management from 1950's era electro-mechanical standards to safer, more reliable silicon architecture with embedded intelligence. Based in Dublin, California, the company is a voting member of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association, the Global Semiconductor Alliance, and has been recognized with numerous industry awards, such as Time Magazines Best Inventions of 2021, Fast companies' Next Big Thing in Tech 2022 and the coveted Edison Gold Award for Innovation in 2023, among many others. For more information visit www.ambersi.com .

Media Contact:

Ruben Marinbach, Senior Account Director

GreenRoom Agency

ruben.m@grnrm.com

646-285-8375

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AmberSemi