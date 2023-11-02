Advertise With Us

The G.R.A.V.I.T.Y. Index: Spiro™ Introduces New Methodology to Measure The Critical Bond Between Brand & Customer

Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago

New proprietary methodology explores how to establish enduring connections between brands and audiences that enhance loyalty, "sway and stay" consumer preferences

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global brand experience agency Spiro, unveils its G.R.A.V.I.T.Y. Index™, the methodology & science to assess a brand's Brand Gravity—the bond between brand & customer—and to inform strategic decisions when assessing event success to ultimately increase customer lifetime value.

Spiro introduces G.R.A.V.I.T.Y. Index
Spiro introduces G.R.A.V.I.T.Y. Index(PRNewswire)
Global brand experience agency Spiro, unveils its G.R.A.V.I.T.Y. Index™

Spiro has studied the situational, psychosocial & environmental conditions affecting global audiences at experiences today & used this metadata as foundation for this measurable scale. The Index works as a two-sided model against which brands can measure equal sides of the gravity equation: customer motivators & brand objectives.

Launched at 2023's Advertising Week New York, G.R.A.V.I.T.Y. Index represents the universal brand & human "levers" Spiro pulls to create, measure & competitively benchmark experiences.

"We're decoding the drivers that help cement an unbreakable bond between brands and their customers," said Dane Aloe, EVP, Strategy & Measurement, noting that B2B brands see an average 15% - 18% increase in revenue after optimizing their marketing programs & analyzing their effectiveness. "These drivers help inform the creative ideation approach, how brands might talk to their target audience, what extensions brands should release post-experience, and other strategic experiential decisions that help foster brand communities to strengthen the customer & brand bond well beyond the experience."

"Yes; people attend events, but they join communities," said Spiro Futurist Amy Blackman.
"And that's where deeper bonds develop between customers & brands."

Combined with Spiro's omnichannel experience strategy, CCXD™, and collective quant metrics, T• RO™, this methodology ultimately classifies & focuses critical priorities for brands to command to build & strengthen their experiential portfolios.

For more about Spiro, G.R.A.V.I.T.Y. Index and help to establish & cement lasting connections between brands & consumers, visit ThisIsSpiro.com.

About Spiro

Spiro (sp-eye-roh) is a strategically-led, creatively-driven, industry-leading global brand experience agency. We exist to cultivate purposeful connection. We specialize in delivering the world's most powerful bonds between brands & their business and consumer audiences. We work with some of the world's most recognized brands, to design events and experiences intended to sway & stay customer preference. We strive to understand drivers & engagement motivators, design to those behaviors, and ultimately position brands as priority in the hearts & minds of their most important audiences. Come. Experience Brand Gravity, the uniquely Spiro bond between brand & customer. To learn more, visit ThisIsSpiro.com.

Media Contact:
Jenn Joseph
The Encore Agency
602-329-8040
Jenn@TheEncoreAgency.com

Spiro™, the global brand experience agency for the NEW NOW™.
Spiro™, the global brand experience agency for the NEW NOW™.(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-gravity-index-spiro-introduces-new-methodology-to-measure-the-critical-bond-between-brand--customer-301974675.html

SOURCE Spiro

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.