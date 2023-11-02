GEISSLER'S TO LAUNCH INSTACART'S SMART CARTS IN ALL STORES

Geissler's Supermarkets will be the first grocer to replace a majority of its traditional shopping carts with Instacart's smart Caper Carts

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geissler's Supermarkets, a seven-store IGA retailer with locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts, and Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced a new partnership to bring Caper Carts, Instacart's artificial intelligence-powered (AI) smart carts, to all seven Geissler's locations, replacing a majority of their traditional shopping carts over the coming months.

Caper Carts use computer vision and AI to automatically identify items as they're placed in the cart, and Geissler's will deploy them to transform the traditional checkout experience, allowing customers to bag as they shop and pay from wherever they are in the store. Customers will be able to use their loyalty account on the carts, giving them access to personalized promotions and savings as they shop. Geissler's was recently named "Retailer of the Year" by the Connecticut Food Association.

"As we celebrate our 100th anniversary and continue to innovate, we're excited to share our plans to replace a majority of our traditional shopping carts with Instacart's Caper Carts across our seven stores, making shopping at Geissler's even easier, more efficient, and personalized," said Bob Rybick, President and CEO of Geissler's Supermarkets and IGA Retailer Advisory Board Chairman. "We see clearly the value that Caper Carts bring to our customers and our business, in the short and long term. At launch, they'll reduce lines and congestion while freeing up store associates to focus more on customer support. The carts' screens help customers easily find items on their list, stay on budget, and access tailored recommendations and deals as they browse the aisles. More engaging experiences drive larger basket sizes and repeat customers, and we see even more possibilities long term."

"Geissler's plays a vital role in their community, and we're proud to partner with them as they create an innovative omnichannel experience that makes shopping more convenient and engaging for their customers," said David McIntosh, VP and GM of Connected Stores as Instacart. "Grocers know their communities best, and as their partner, we build technologies that fit their unique brand, help digitize and connect their stores, and support their overall growth."

Caper Carts are part of Instacart's Connected Stores technology offerings for retailers, helping grocers bridge the online and in-store shopping experience. To learn more about Caper Carts and other Connected Stores technologies, visit www.instacart.com/company/retailer-platform/connected-stores . To shop from Geissler's Supermarkets via Instacart, visit https://www.instacart.com/store/geisslers-supermarkets-inc/storefront .

Geissler's Supermarkets started in 1923 with A.F. Geissler delivering groceries to the small village of Broad Brook in the town of East Windsor, Connecticut. The company is now owned and operated by the 4th generation, the great-grandchildren of A.F. Geissler. Keeping up with the high standards set by their great grandfather, they continue to provide excellent quality food and customer service to the local communities. Geissler's stores feature in store butcher shops which offer custom cut meat, daily fresh produce deliveries, and kitchens that produce meal solutions, to fit any lifestyle. Fresh salad bars, hot buffets, and store-made fresh deli salads created in Geissler's kitchens and many more options are available to fit the needs of families of all sizes. Geissler's also partners with local farms and local producers from Connecticut, Massachusetts and New England to bring the freshest products possible to their customers, because at Geissler's, Local = Fresh. Geissler's has seven locations: Bloomfield, Somers, Granby, Windsor, South Windsor, East Windsor and one in Agawam, Massachusetts. Learn more about Geissler's Supermarkets: geisslers.com

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

