Bechtel to Support UK's Clean and Secure Energy Strategy

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel announced today it has been selected by Urenco, a supplier of nuclear enrichment services and fuel cycle products, to support the expansion of a key facility responsible for processing uranium tails, which is an essential contributor to the generation of more clean, reliable, nuclear energy.

The Tails Management Facility (TMF) at Urenco's site in Capenhurst, England – the only one of its kind in the UK – stores low concentration uranium 'tails' for further use, or conversion to a chemically stable form for disposal. Uranium is the most widely used fuel by nuclear power plants, and this TMF will help enable the UK's nuclear energy security strategy, which includes plans to deliver 24GW of new nuclear capacity by 2050, providing about a quarter of the domestic electricity supply.

Chris Chater, Chief Technical Officer for Urenco said, "We're delighted to partner with Bechtel as we look forward to expanding our TMF in the UK and positioning ourselves more widely to increase capacity in the nuclear fuel supply chain.

"Bechtel will be bringing with them years of experience in delivering complex engineering projects and this is key as we embark on the first project in our capital investment programme.

"Nuclear power alongside renewables will play an important part in the clean energy transition and we are committed to delivering for a sustainable, net zero world."

Bechtel will provide front end engineering and design (FEED) services for the expansion project. This will enable Urenco to convert more 'tails' of depleted uranium hexafluoride for safe storage and produce hydrogen fluoride for the use in refrigerants, pharmaceuticals and more.

Michelle De Franca, Bechtel's managing director of infrastructure in the UK and Ireland said, "Urenco shares our commitment to achieving a sustainable net zero carbon future. We look forward to supporting them as they increase production of clean nuclear fuel that's essential for the energy transition."

'Tails' are the by-product of uranium enrichment. As more clean, reliable, and affordable nuclear power is added to national energy portfolios, more processing of 'tails' will be needed. Russia has been a large producer of enriched uranium and as countries are looking to enhance their energy security and address future energy needs, there is increased demand for production in the West.

Cavendish Nuclear will support Bechtel as its subconsultant. Bechtel and Cavendish Nuclear have an established track record of successfully working together for UK customers at Sellafield, the UK's oldest nuclear storage facility, and through its collaboration to support infrastructure upgrade work for the Royal Navy in Devonport.

About Urenco Group

Urenco is an international supplier of uranium enrichment services, fuel cycle products and related solutions with sustainability at the core of our business. Operating in a pivotal area of the nuclear fuel supply chain for over 50 years, we understand the importance of energy security and facilitate the reliable delivery of low carbon electricity generation for consumers around the world.

With our head office near London, UK, Urenco's global presence ensures diversity and security of supply for customers through enrichment facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and the USA. Using centrifuge technology designed and developed by Urenco, and through the expertise of our people, the Urenco Group provides safe, cost effective and reliable services; operating within a framework of high environmental, social and governance standards, complementing international safeguards.

Urenco is making a positive contribution to global climate change goals through our core business and we are committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

We are committed to continued investment in the responsible management of nuclear materials; innovation activities with clear sustainability benefits, such as nuclear medicine, industrial efficiency and research; and nurturing the next generation of scientists and engineers.

Visit urenco.com

About Cavendish Nuclear

From servicing existing nuclear power plants and decommissioning some of the most complex nuclear sites in the world, to supporting the UK's Clean Energy commitment through Nuclear New Build and development of Advanced Nuclear Technologies, to helping keep the UK's fleet of nuclear-powered submarines at sea, our people innovate to deliver nuclear services safer, faster, at lower cost.

We deliver across all aspects of the nuclear energy life cycle; from design, manufacture, and construction, through operations and maintenance, to decommissioning, waste management and remediation. www.cavendishnuclear.com

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

