ScribeUp Leads Subscription Management Revolution with Innovative New Features that Empower Consumers to Take Control of their Subscriptions

From price locks to cancel-in-advance features, users can easily manage subscriptions and save money with one click

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScribeUp , the first proactive and free subscription manager, today introduced a new suite of industry-leading features, price locks and cancel-in-advance. Committed to empowering and protecting users from unwanted subscription charges, ScribeUp is continually adding tools to its platform that help fix the broken relationship between consumers and subscription services.

In an era where subscription price hikes are continually on the rise, and the FTC is cracking down on merchants due to hard-to-cancel services and dark pattern practices, ScribeUp has developed two new tools:

Price lock protects consumers from price increases on subscriptions by allowing users to set a maximum price they want to pay for the service. If the service charges exceed the user-set threshold, ScribeUp will automatically cancel the subscription

Cancel-in-advance enables users to pre-determine the date they want to cancel a subscription. ScribeUp will block all charges from that date onward, allowing consumers to avoid price hikes and lock in promotional rates, where applicable

These new offerings further deliver on ScribeUp's guarantee that consumers will never be charged for an unwanted subscription.

"We are thrilled to announce our latest additions to the platform, which further underscore our commitment to empowering consumers and taking the headache out of subscription management," said Jordan Mackler, CEO, ScribeUp. "Our innovative features, including new additions like price lock and cancel-in-advance, make subscription management easier and more proactive than ever before. With an ever-changing marketplace, ScribeUp continues to deliver practical solutions to empower consumers and help them save money."

Founded in late 2020, ScribeUp harnesses the power of intelligent payment logic through a virtual card to create a seamless, convenient and simple experience for consumers. After installing the ScribeUp plug-in as an extension on their computer, users safely link their credit and debit accounts to ScribeUp through an encrypted financial service, Plaid. ScribeUp then scans for subscriptions and relocates them to the ScribeUp Card™ digital card. Users can then proactively manage their subscriptions through the ScribeUp dashboard.

Setting itself apart from the competition, ScribeUp is the only free subscription management service in the market. While rival services require their own subscriptions, ScribeUp remains committed to delivering a truly fee-free experience. ScribeUp also offers "risk-free trials," proactively managing free trials under the premise that consumers often prefer to opt out at the trial's conclusion. Through ScribeUp's one-click cancellation feature, consumers are able to easily navigate hard-to-cancel services and steer clear of unintended subscriptions that frequently arise from free trials.

With a track record of saving users an average of $700 annually on subscriptions, ScribeUp not only puts money back in the pockets of consumers but also mends the often-frayed financial relationship between consumers and subscription services, and is set to revolutionize how people interact with their subscriptions.

For more information about ScribeUp, visit www.ScribeUp.io .

About ScribeUp:

ScribeUp is on a mission to empower consumers to freely interact with the services that offer efficiency, health and joy to their modern lives. ScribeUp leverages intelligent payment logic via a virtual card to offer users a new proposition of full power over their subscriptions. Built around how consumers handle subscription services, ScribeUp gives users the ability to interact with these powerful services without fear of unwanted bills. Today, over 10,000 people trust ScribeUp to provide them peace of mind when it comes to managing subscriptions.

