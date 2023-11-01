Mural Announces Integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot and AI-Powered Collaboration Features for Enterprise Teams

The new capabilities are designed for today's modern workforce, leveraging AI to increase productivity regardless of location

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mural , the leading visual work platform for the Enterprise, today announced its integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot, which provides Copilot users with an AI-powered experience that can be used in conjunction with Mural. Mural is one of the first integrations with Microsoft 365 Copilot which became generally available (GA) today and is the only visual collaboration solution in the initial set of third-party integrations being offered. Alongside this integration, Mural is launching Mural AI , which includes the AI-powered features: actions, mind maps, and clustering. Mural is firmly committed to creating tools and developing partnerships that help teams harness the power of AI to solve the most pressing challenges faced by teams in the enterprise today. Through in-platform AI solutions and responsible, secure integrations with existing tools, Mural is giving teams across the enterprise the technology they need to work together better, faster, and smarter, for increased productivity and job satisfaction.

Mural Logo (PRNewswire)

Integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot

Microsoft selected Mural to be among a group of premier partners — as well as the only visual work platform — supporting Microsoft 365 Copilot at launch. With its Microsoft 365 Copilot integration, Mural is taking the next step to providing a seamless visual collaboration experience and saving organizations time as part of the central Copilot experience. With the integration, members can leverage simple, natural language prompts to streamline their daily tasks. Using Mural and Copilot, a sales representative can easily find the customer discovery mural for their account; a designer can quickly summarize a brainstorming mural with hundreds of sticky notes; and a product manager can efficiently retrieve a project kickoff mural template — and much more.

Mural AI Features

Mural's purpose-built AI features empower teams to kickstart their projects, broaden their horizons, and work more efficiently together. Mural AI features help teams automate redundant and routine tasks, quickly synthesize information, and generate new ideas so they can spend their time doing the higher-level thinking that humans do best.

Mind maps: Mind maps are a great visual tool for following ideas and seeing where they lead. Mural AI can generate mind maps automatically from a single prompt and allow users to keep following the thread, empowering teams to create and develop great ideas faster and more effectively than ever before.

Actions: Actions helps members save time and simplify workflows with natural language prompts to quickly and efficiently complete common tasks. Summarize a group of sticky notes, get ideas to jumpstart a brainstorming session, generate icebreakers and more from a single entry-point that's intuitive and easy to use.

Clustering: When teams are generating ideas together, it can take a lot of time and energy to find those common threads that are critical to moving forward with confidence. Mural's AI clustering makes finding and sorting ideas a breeze, paving the way to new insights and enabling a smoother, faster-decision making process so teams can focus on the bigger picture.

Mural's product is built to streamline workflows and allow knowledge workers to focus on the work that matters.

"The new AI features in Mural are a brainstorming game changer. Pushing people to really dig deep to be creative can be challenging. The ability to quickly generate a mind map to jumpstart thinking will be very powerful. Using AI to quickly group ideas will cut significant time out of a workshop normally spent just 'organizing' thoughts. Now we can focus on creating thoughts." - Cindi P., Operations Lead, Professional Services Company

The Future of AI

A recent study carried out by Mural found that nearly two-thirds of all knowledge workers are excited and optimistic about AI's ability to help teams work together more effectively. Specifically, they recognize the power of AI to reduce repetitive tasks and automate processes. Managers are even more optimistic about AI than individual contributors (88% vs 74%). Mural's AI features, along with its Copilot integration, empower teams to kickstart their projects, broaden their horizons and work more efficiently together, all while ensuring thorough security and privacy from start to finish.

"We're thrilled to announce our integration with Microsoft Copilot, which brings AI-enabled collaborative tools to the ever-evolving workplace," said David Baga, CEO of Mural. "Mural is committed to developing innovative solutions that address the pain points of teamwork, and this integration represents a significant milestone in that regard. Over the years, we've had a great partnership with Microsoft, and we are delighted to be one of the first plugins available at launch for Microsoft 365 Copilot. The future of work is AI-enabled, and Mural is proud to be leading the charge with Microsoft to bring innovative ways to collaborate to the workforce."

"We are at a major inflection point where AI is reshaping work and transforming how we collaborate," said Srini Raghavan, VP of Product Management for Microsoft Teams Ecosystem. "Through our expanded integrations our customers will be leveraging Microsoft 365 Copilot and Mural plugin, to improve efficiency, productivity, and collaboration within their teams."

Mural's products are built for the enterprise and take a proactive approach in addressing the security needs of its users when building and deploying its AI capabilities. The company maintains active SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications and complies with GDPR and CCPA regulations. In addition, Mural is Microsoft 365 Certified. Mural plans to continue to develop the Mural AI offering and further extend its integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot to improve how teams work together today and in the future. For more information, please visit mural.co/ai.

About Mural

Mural, the leading visual work platform for the enterprise, makes teamwork feel like less work. Our intuitive visual workspace enables teams to easily work together and collaborate better using proven design-thinking techniques. Built for enterprise teams, Mural meets the most stringent of IT and regulatory requirements. Industry leaders — including IBM, ‌Microsoft, SAP, and Abercrombie & Fitch — choose Mural to help their teams accelerate innovation and problem solving at scale. Whether your team is fully remote, distributed, in the office, or still figuring it out, Mural brings teams across the enterprise together to do the work that matters most. Try it for free at www.mural.co .

Mural is a registered trademark of Tactivos, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MURAL