GHX Summit 2024 Early Registration Now Open

Three-day event will take place in Austin, Texas; Suneel Gupta and Valerie Vigoda announced as keynote speakers

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) announced today that early registration has opened for its 24th annual GHX Summit , being held at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas, from May 13 - 16, 2024. Attendees can save $400 on each early registration through February 9, 2024.

The annual three-day Summit brings together hundreds of representatives from healthcare providers, suppliers and business partners across all levels of the organization – from executives to frontline experts – to advance the patient-centered business of healthcare. Attendees take part in a uniquely collaborative environment to share best practices, keep abreast of developing technologies and trends and hear success stories from those who are solving some of healthcare's toughest challenges.

The healthcare industry is undergoing disruption at an unprecedented pace: from market consolidation and expanding sites of care to digital transformation and the potential for data and AI to increase operational efficiency and financial agility, Summit 2024 will address these market dynamics with best practices and lessons learned from leading healthcare organizations that are charting the path forward.

"Every year, the GHX Summit unites healthcare leaders with a common passion: to advance patient care and lower the cost to deliver it. The deep collaboration and vibrant discussions that unfold during this annual conference are incredibly energizing," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, president and CEO, GHX. "In these incredibly challenging times, Summit offers a powerful opportunity for industry leaders and those on the front lines to lift each other up, share diverse perspectives and recommit to the collective focus on the patients and families we serve together."

Summit 2024 Keynotes

Suneel Gupta is the founding CEO of RISE, a breakthrough wellness company. Gupta has helped thousands of people build better habits for life and work. Now as a bestselling author and Harvard Medical School visiting scholar, Suneel has taken his mission one step further – helping people achieve sustainable peak performance by bolstering emotional resilience and engagement. His presentation will focus on how to turn great ideas, such as the ones discovered at Summit 2024, into the kind of "backable ideas" that bring lasting transformation to the healthcare industry.

Valerie Vigoda is a classical violinist turned rebel rocker who became a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army before going on to tour the world with iconic rock stars such as Cyndi Lauper, Joe Jackson and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Her unique journey of repeatedly facing her greatest fears, rising to challenges with resilience and creativity, resonates with anyone who has ever felt uncertainty, insecurity or stagnation in a fast-changing world. Her uplifting presentation will help attendees tap into their own stories of courage and resilience required in today's fast-changing healthcare environment.

To learn more about GHX Summit 2024 and reserve your spot, visit the website here .

About GHX

Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub .

