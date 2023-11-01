Fundy Software Announces 5 Important Updates to Fundy Designer Plus 5 New Rooms

From Processor, to skin retouching, to template library - new updates allow photographers to work faster, design better, and sell more printed products.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundy Software Inc. today announced it has updated their award winning design platform with improved M Processor support that will allow the software to run even faster with improved stability on Mac Systems. This improvement affects all aspects of their design software including automated album design, wall art collections, studio magazines and cards. At the same time, the company has updated its Perfectly Clear engine, an important component of its offering that allows professional photographers the ability to batch retouch images for tone, eye brightness and circles, acne and the like. The new engine enables faster retouching with more accuracy. Updates were also made to wall art collections, slideshows and their renowned multi design proofer to enhance functionality and stability when accessing designs via multiple platforms.

At the same time, the company also announced the addition of 5 new stock rooms to their design library. Showing wall art collections in actual rooms greatly boosts sales for photographers.

Learn more about updates here: Link to blog post about updates: https://www.fundydesigner.com/fundy-designer-update/

See the new rooms here: https://www.fundydesigner.com/new-stock-rooms/

The above are in addition to recent fall updates to their design library including 3 new holiday card designs, a new senior graduation album with matching card design, and 6 new social media templates for social slideshows, carousels and reels.

"We are continuously striving to provide best of class design and IPS software for professional photographers. Our goal is to help photographers add a minimum of $50K to their bottom line through print sales and do so without spending hours designing products. By automating the process into minutes, providing robust tools such as our patented DropZones and Perfectly Clear, and continuously updating our design library with new templates, music and more, we keep our photographers out in front of their competition and clients." Andrew Funderburg, founder Fundy Software.

About Fundy Software

Founded in 2008, Portland, Oregon-based Fundy Software is the creator of Fundy Designer, a professional design and IPS suite for professional photographers. It provides photographers the creative freedom to design, sell, proof and print albums, wall art collections, cards, studio magazines and more, quickly and easily. Their professional tools such as Auto Design, One Click Skin Retouching, Online Proofing, and more, save photographers countless hours and drive sales. Visit www.fundy.com to learn more and download the free trial.

