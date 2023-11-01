Attune Receives SOC 2 Type II Compliance on its Comprehensive and Flexible Sensor Platform

A third-party opinion on a SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to Attune's current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune (formerly Senseware) announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Attune provides enterprise-level security for customer's data secured in their system.

In April of this year, Attune received SOC 2 Type I certification compliance, but the SOC 2 Type II certification, audited by Prescient Assurance , demonstrates that Attune is a leader in security compliance across all practices in their company.

"We process over 1 billion sensor data samples from our clients on a daily basis. As such, one of our primary missions is the safeguarding of our customers and their data. Achieving verification from a trusted third-party vendor not only validates our data protection practices but also underscores our unwavering commitment to data integrity," said Serene Almomen, CEO and co-founder of Attune. "Our technology innovations have already been awarded with 55 patents, and this certification marks a pinnacle achievement in our ongoing journey of expansion and progress."

Attune's IoT technology stack delivers the complete solution by integrating an IoT Cloud Core with configurable, solution-ready IoT Edge hardware designed for rapid installation at a monitoring site. Their partners are assured of having access to needed real-time data and analytics such as energy consumption, indoor air quality, water, and critical equipment status, to drive their real-time service applications.

"Attune is dedicated to earning the trust and safety of our customers and keeping their data secure. We recognize the importance of providing extensive privacy and security measures to protect our products, Internet of Things (IoT) services, and users," said Julien Stamatakis, CTO, and co-founder of Attune. "The SOC 2 certification validates our efforts, and we are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in providing our customers with that reassurance."

About Attune:

Attune is a first-of-its-kind, sensor-based technology platform with 55 patents for its technology innovations. It provides real-time assurance into critical areas such as indoor air quality, energy consumption, risk of water leaks, critical equipment status, and more. Attune is the only customizable indoor air quality monitoring solution on the market and is UL 2905 and SOC2 certified and GBAC Star Registered.

