DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF “SPIRITED XCHANGE,” THE 2023 SPECIAL RELEASES SCOTCH WHISKY COLLECTION

Introducing a Cultural Exchange of Flavors, Craft, and Artistry in Eight Unique Single Malt Expressions

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DIAGEO unveils its Spirited Xchange Special Releases Scotch Whisky Collection celebrating the journey of Scotch, countries and cultures around the world.

The Special Releases collection is an annual collection of eight rare and collectible Single Malts carefully selected by Master Blender Dr. Stuart Morrison, to celebrate each distillery's unique characteristics and DIAGEO's robust portfolio united together in quality Scotch making.

The incredible collection of unexplored flavors fuses together unique casks showcasing different crafts and finishes that honor local cultures, delighting Scotch whisky enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

"This year, we're proudly revealing our new series of distillery-first expressions: Spirited Xchange Special Releases 2023. For me, Spirited Xchange is about identifying and celebrating the ideas, flavors, and tastes that surround us each day and inspire our curiosity to create. This collection has given us the opportunity to roam freely through our vast portfolio and experiment with old and new cask types, including various wine and local spirits casks to create eight one-of-a-kind expressions that we've never imagined before."

Master Blender, Dr. Stuart Morrison

Spirited Xchange comes to life through intricate and alluring pack designs, illustrated by eight artists across the globe - each one dedicated to the beloved distilleries and the spirits in the collection, creating a powerful storytelling moment.

The artworks are visual tasting notes, placing the expression at the centre of the experience and exploring the flavors that emerge from the local spirit casks:

Lagavulin 'The Ink of Legends', finished in a masterful combination of Don Julio Añejo tequila casks, honors the ancient art of tattooing while Lagavulin's renowned smokiness, rich with bright herbs and juicy plums, is complimented by a lasting finish. SRP: $170

Mortlach 'The Katana's Edge', finished in ex-Kanosuke Japanese whisky and ex-Pinot Noir casks, is illustrated with a golden gleam that represents the flash of umami that cuts through the ripe, fruity sweetness of this stunning expression. SRP: $280

Inspired by Scotch's global journey of discovery, this year's collection also explores a variety of ages and spirits characters, delivering new depth of complexity and capturing the essence of cultural exchange through unique layers of flavor:

The Singleton 'The Silken Gown' , finished in rich Chardonnay de Bourgogne French Oak casks, brims with warm toffee and rippling layers of buttery golden fruit, characterized by textures of a luminous and enchanting silk gown. SRP: $135

Talisker 'The Wild Explorador', finished in a combination of White, Tawny and Ruby Port Casks, celebrates the sea with currents of spice and waves of dark fruit, finished with a splash of sea salt, embodied by an iconic Portuguese vessel. SRP: $135

Roseisle distillery is proud to join the Special Releases collection for the first time with its first public release: 'The Origami Kite', etched with sweet vanilla notes and a touch of molasses. SRP: $150

Glenkinchie 'The Floral Treasure' 27 Year Old expression is one of its most mature bottlings to date, carrying lush floral aromas and sweet flavours resembling a Spring morning. SRP: $400

Oban 'The Soul of Calypso' epitomizes the essence of the vivid energy of Caribbean culture with vibrant flavors of tropical fruit mango and sugar cane emerging from the Caribbean pot still rum casks. SRP: $140

Clynelish 'The Jazz Crescendo' is a dulcet symphony of vanilla spice and smooth caramel notes, flowing from its exclusive maturation in ex-bourbon American Oak casks. SRP: $200

The 2023 Special Releases collection became available in limited quantities from select spirits retailers in the U.S. and on Malts.com starting 1st October 2023.

DIAGEO encourages those who are 21+ to drink responsibly. More information on the 2023 Special Releases Collection can be found at https://www.malts.com/en-row/products/collections/special-releases-2023.

About DIAGEO

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow our Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA .

